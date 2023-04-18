Award-Winning CEO Authors Fearless Guide for Achieving the Impossible

"The FUD Factor" by Brendan P. Keegan is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FUD Factor: Overcoming Fear, Uncertainty & Doubt to Achieve the Impossible, by Brendan P. Keegan is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

With The FUD Factor, Merchants Fleet Chairman, CEO, and President Brendan P. Keegan encourages readers to embrace their inner leadership abilities.

According to Keegan, fearless leaders aren't born — they are made. Inspired by the belief that everyone has the capability to become an effective leader, Keegan's new book draws on lessons learned throughout his career, while weaving together experiences from other business leaders across industries. The book shares stories of times leaders were stuck or challenged, and how they built a "get-better" attitude.

The FUD Factor invites readers to face their fears, believe in themselves, and inspire others through a commitment to showing up as a fearless leader every day.

"My purpose in life is to make fearless leadership possible for everyone by removing fear, uncertainty, and doubt," Keegan said. "I have used these principles at all my companies, most recently at Merchants Fleet where overcoming FUD has led us to exponential growth. My years of leadership experience have enabled me to bring real-life stories and proven processes forward to guide readers through their own successful leadership journeys."

About Brendan Keegan

Brendan P. Keegan is the Chairman, CEO & President of Merchants Fleet, the fastest growing fleet technology company in North America and creator of the bFEARLESS movement. Keegan is an award-winning 6-time president and chief executive officer, having raised nearly $10.0B in capital with experience leading business transformations and corporate turnarounds focused on exponential enterprise value creation with strong liquidity exits. Brendan serves as a co-owner and board member of Merchants Fleet, United Autosports, Revolution Armor, Sky Meadow Country Club, and ExpressIT Delivery.

He has led Merchants to be a two-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, Deloitte Best Managed Company, Fast Company Top 10 Most Innovative Company, and more. He received his bachelor's degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, MBA from George Washington University, and executive certificates from Harvard, Columbia, UPenn, MIT, Yale, and the University of Chicago.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

