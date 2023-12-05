Award-Winning Change Strategist and Bestselling Author Publishes Groundbreaking Guide for Mastering the Art of Persuasion & Changing Stubborn Minds

News provided by

Amplify Publishing Group

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking guide for mastering the art of persuasion was released today from leading change strategist, multi-award winning speaker, and bestselling author Michael McQueen and Amplify Publishing Group. Drawing on a decade of research, Mindstuck: Mastering the Art of Changing Minds offers practical techniques for changing stubborn minds and empowers readers to have a greater impact across all areas of their life. The book is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Amplify Publishing, and more.

Continue Reading
"Mindstuck" by Michael McQueen
"Mindstuck" by Michael McQueen

Having spent the past two decades helping Fortune 500 brands and leaders embrace the changes they'd rather fight or ignore, McQueen understands what it takes to influence even the most headstrong individuals. However, in our ideology-driven and polarized age, certainty has taken the place of curiosity, open-mindedness has given way to obstinance, and persuading people is getting harder and harder.

McQueen suggests that we are too often using 19th and 20th-century techniques to change 21st-century minds, forcing people to double down rather than open up. Mindstuck draws on the latest discoveries in neuroscience, psychology, and behavioral economics to upgrade our understanding of what really makes up our minds, re-learn the skill of disagreeing without being disagreeable, and reveal the surprising truth about what drives resistance to new ideas.

"With its deft mix of research, humor, and practical advice, Mindstuck offers a timely—and much-needed—guide for restoring the lost art of civil discourse," writes Daniel H. Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author. "If you want to learn how to change minds, Michael McQueen opens the door."

Whether you are a leader trying to help your team navigate change, a businessperson who needs a potential partner to see your value proposition, or a parent who wants to get your teenager away from their screen, this book will show you how to persuade even the most mindstuck people in your world.

Mindstuck: Mastering the Art of Changing Minds is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. To learn more, visit www.mindstuck.net.

SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

Also from this source

FORMER CTO OF AOL REVEALS NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD STORIES IN RARE HISTORY OF THE BIRTH OF THE DIGITAL WORLD

FORMER CTO OF AOL REVEALS NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD STORIES IN RARE HISTORY OF THE BIRTH OF THE DIGITAL WORLD

A new book released today by Amplify Publishing offers a rare glimpse into the birth of the technology revolution. From a former high-level executive ...
EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR WRITES NEW BOOK ON A GROUNDBREAKING MINDSET SHIFT THAT IGNITES COMPANY GROWTH AND EMPLOYEE EMPOWERMENT

EY ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR WRITES NEW BOOK ON A GROUNDBREAKING MINDSET SHIFT THAT IGNITES COMPANY GROWTH AND EMPLOYEE EMPOWERMENT

A seminal new book on the groundbreaking power of an "ownership mindset" was released today from EY Entrepreneur of the Year Kerry Siggins and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.