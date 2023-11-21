Award Winning Chef Arrives in Northern Maine

GREENVILLE, Maine, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of Austin's top chefs, Max Snyder is trading the city life for the peaceful and bountiful Maine Northwoods where he will take over as Executive Chef of Slate Restaurant at the Blair Hill Inn. In his new role, Max will be responsible for building a culinary program that uses the best available local ingredients to elevate the restaurant's already well-regarded farm-to-table dining experience.

Throughout his career Max has demonstrated a passion for sourcing the freshest ingredients for his dishes, from rooftop gardens, urban farms and the pristine wilds of Northern California. Bringing that passion to Maine and its diverse selection of fresh organic ingredients, including from Slate's own garden, promises to offer guests a unique seasonal dining experience.

Max built his career in some of the most celebrated Michelin rated restaurants across the county. He spent more than a decade in New York and San Francisco working under chefs Daniel Patteron at Coi, Daniel Humm at Eleven Madison Park, and Joshua Skenes at Saison.

Max then shifted gears from world class fine dining to a neighborhood gastropub as the opening chef at Old Bus Tavern, where famed food critic for The San Francisco Chronicle, Michael Bauer, wrote that Max had, "turned the brewpub into a dining destination, creating imaginative combinations that cleverly walked the line between the required and the unexpected."

In 2017, Snyder returned to his hometown of Austin to open Pitchfork Pretty, where he was named a StarChefs Rising Star and received many local accolades before the pandemic forced its closure.

Slate Restaurant is one of only two Relais & Châteaux Restaurants in Maine. The gourmet restaurant serves a farm-to-table menu inspired by seasonally available ingredients from its onsite garden or the thousands of Maine-based farms and fisherman. Located at the Blair Hill Inn and overlooking Maine's largest glacier lake, Slate Restaurant's hillside perch provides one of the most beautiful, expansive lake views in the world.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Whitlow Phone: 207.695.0224 Email: [email protected]

For more information visit our website: www.blairhill.com

SOURCE Blair Hill Inn