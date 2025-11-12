Award-Winning Chefs and Serial Entrepreneurs Continue to Choose Centerview as Culinary Destination in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerview at Irvine Concourse, managed by EMMES Realty Services of California, LLC ("EMMES"), has become a magnet for celebrated chefs and visionary entrepreneurs looking to launch their next big culinary concept. With its blend of modern amenities, vibrant atmosphere, and curated dining scene, Centerview offers the ideal environment for innovation, collaboration, and community. The latest to join this growing lineup is Rise Bagels, a chef-driven bagel concept from award-winning chef and restaurateur John B. Park ("Chef John") and his business partner John I. Park.

Chef John, known for reimagining everyday comfort food with refined, global influences, is bringing Orange County a fresh take on the classic bagel. Rise Bagels features a lighter, airier bagel with the chew of a traditional New York bagel, reimagined as a canvas for Southern California's fresh produce and seafood.

The menu highlights collaborations with local farmers, fishermen and artisan olive oil makers. Rise Bagels' menu balances tradition with creativity, offering open-faced selections like the "One Fish" with citrus-cured salmon, yuzu kosho pickled onion, tomato, dill, citrus olive oil, and lemon schmear, alongside inventive sandwiches such as the "Get Jjigae with it," featuring bulgogi, kimchi jjigae, scrambled eggs, American cheese, sesame leaf, soy pickled radish, cucumber kimchi, and ssamjang schmear.

After an extensive search, Chef Park chose Centerview for its track record of attracting award-winning chefs and fostering creative restaurant concepts.

"I've always believed food should be both comforting and exciting," Chef Park said. "With Rise Bagels, we're taking something familiar and elevating it with high-quality ingredients, global influences, and bold flavors. Centerview is the perfect home for this vision, a space that's vibrant, welcoming and at the center of Orange County's growing food culture."

Chef Park began his career as a young cook in retail spots before honing his craft in pastry and fine dining. His pedigree as both a chef and industry leader underscores his entrepreneurial spirit. His culinary resume includes acclaimed Orange County establishments like Toast Kitchen + Bakery and Tableau Kitchen and Bar (named one of Orange Coast Magazine's Best New Restaurants in 2023), as well as Los Angeles favorites Quenelle Ice Cream Shop and Providence LA (2 Michelin Stars).

Rise Bagels is poised to make its mark not only at Centerview but also across the Irvine and Orange County dining scene. As for the industry, Chef Park remains inspired by its constant evolution. "There's always innovation in food. Even taking something as traditional as a bagel and making it our own is one example of how the industry keeps moving forward. Additionally, at Rise, your bagel is part of something bigger. Rise Bagels is committed to donating one third of its profits to Liberty in North Korea, a nonprofit organization helping North Korean refugees reach freedom and build new lives."

Rise Bagels joins Centerview's diverse lineup of restaurants, including The Goldfinch, Sol Mexican Cocina, KIT Coffee,Izakaya Osen, The Trough Sandwich Kitchen, Maldon's Brasserie and Monaco Italian Kitchen + Bar, making it a destination for professionals and foodies alike.

"Centerview is designed as more than an office environment; it's an ecosystem where work meets modern conveniences and culinary creativity, fostering work-life balance," said Justin Nguyen, executive vice president, asset management, EMMES Realty Services of California, LLC. "Rise Bagels adds an exciting new offering to the vibrant dining options that our customers and community enjoy."

Acquired in 2017 by EMMES and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Centerview continues to redefine workplace and lifestyle experiences with top-tier amenities, outdoor spaces, and a thoughtfully curated dining collection that fosters collaboration, creativity and community.

EMMES Realty Services of California, LLC is a member of The EMMES Group of Companies. Founded in 1992, with offices in New York and California, The EMMES Group of Companies and its affiliates are engaged in principal real estate investments, capital management and real estate services. For more information, visit www.emmesco.com.

