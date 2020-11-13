Award-Winning Children's Hospital Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Founded in 1954, Texas Children's is recognized as one of the nation's top children's hospitals and one of the largest and most comprehensive pediatric and women's health care organizations in the world. To support growth and enable staff to spend more time creating a healthier future for children and women and less time on administration, Texas Children's is replacing its existing business applications that required custom integrations, which added cost and complexity and slowed down information flow. After careful evaluation, Texas Children's selected Oracle Cloud Applications.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM), Texas Children's will be able to manage finance, HR and supply chain data on a single platform to automate repetitive, everyday tasks, simplify operations, and empower employees to make more informed decisions. To realize the benefits faster and ensure adoption of best practices, Texas Children's also selected Oracle Consulting as its strategic implementation partner.

"As one of the leading children's hospitals, Texas Children's Hospital has no shortage of empathy – which can add to the complexity when embarking on a cloud implementation of this scale," said Beth Boettcher, senior vice president of North America applications consulting, Oracle. "For example, it requires delicate and strategic communication to tell a finance person that the ERP customization that has helped them perform a task for the last 10 years won't be supported in a more standardized cloud environment. The Texas Children's Hospital team is embracing this opportunity to rethink the core applications that support their operations, and we are excited to support them as they embrace the benefits of the cloud."

"The healthcare industry is going through significant changes, and the challenges of 2020 have forced many organizations to reallocate resources and change business processes," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Managing business processes in the cloud gives organizations like Texas Children's Hospital the flexibility to respond to changing market dynamics to improve service offerings, and drive growth now and into the future."

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generations 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

