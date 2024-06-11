Award-winning Communications Agency Announces New Board Members

Members are dedicated to amplifying important stories in healthcare, health tech, and life sciences.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1998, KNB Communications is a public relations and marketing agency recognized internationally for its creative, strategic, and impactful work. Today, the agency announced additions to its board. These new members will be focused on further developing new business opportunities, offering strategic operational guidance, and ensuring the long-term financial health of the agency. Members were selected for their decades of healthcare communications experience and leadership, along with their impressive expertise in the AI, life sciences, and health tech fields. KNB intends to leverage these combined strengths to grow and further solidify its position as a leading healthcare communications agency.

"KNB Communications was founded over 25 years ago with the goal of helping healthcare and health tech companies tell their story to their stakeholders," noted the agency's president and managing partner, Chintan Shah. "This is still true today, and the new additions to our board are steadfastly committed to helping KNB and our clients revolutionize healthcare."

The cross-disciplinary board includes preeminent leaders who will bring their collective experience from across the healthcare ecosystem to achieve the agency's growth goals. New members include:

Tom Gallucci , who serves as the Chief Financial Officer and co-founder of myLaurel, a pioneering healthcare organization that provides acute care within the comfort of a patient's home. Previously, Tom worked on Wall Street as an equity research analyst and investment banker focused on the healthcare services landscape.

Polina Hanin , Senior Principal and Head of Development at Aequitas Partners, a firm that builds leadership teams for high-growth healthcare companies. Polina has dedicated her career to supporting healthcare entrepreneurship through her work in venture capital, as well as coaching 300+ founding teams at StartUp Health.

Sandra Fathi , CEO and Founder of Grey Matter Advisory, a transformative management consulting firm dedicated to helping companies scale, drive growth and profitability, fuel customer acquisition, and build top-performing teams. Sandra has more than 25 years of industry experience with a proven track record of steering agencies through every facet of their evolution including founding and managing her own firm for more than two decades through a successful M&A process.

They will join the current board members:

Shirin Bhan , the founder of KNB Communications and the chairperson of the board. An accomplished PR and communications leader, Shirin has offered her expertise and insights for countless clients and at numerous healthcare conferences.

Sundeep Bhan , a serial entrepreneur dedicated to improving health at scale. Currently the CEO of Prognos Health, Sundeep has decades of experience building teams, developing talent, and successfully growing, managing, and selling businesses in healthcare marketing and technology.

Chintan Shah , who joined KNB Communications in 2016 and serves as the President and Managing Partner. Chintan's career experience includes sales, marketing, and communications roles with a number of technology and healthcare companies, with particular expertise in commercialization and growth.

Since its inception, KNB Communications has worked with over 250 healthcare companies, including startups, businesses on the Fortune 100 list, not-for-profit organizations, publicly traded companies, academic research institutions, and private equity groups investing in healthcare tech.

About KNB Communications: Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare, life sciences, medical devices, AI, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team is made up of digital marketing, media relations, social media, content, website, and video experts.

Contact: Amy Roberts

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 435-659-1164

