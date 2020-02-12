Award-Winning Composer Tom Salta and Hit Songwriter SAMAMA Team Up With Legendary Keyboardist Greg Phillinganes to Release New Dance Anthem 'Dance It Out!' (Feat. SAMAMA)

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP-winning and MTV VMA-nominated composer and producer Tom Salta has released an infectious new single: "Dance It Out!" featuring SAMAMA. The song is also being used as the theme for the new dance/talk show by the same name "Dance it Out," premiering Feb. 15 on Lifetime. The song was produced by Salta and co-written by hit songwriter Ben Samama, Tom Salta and legendary keyboardist Greg Phillinganes. The star and host of the "Dance It Out" TV show, Billy Blanks Jr., said, "I wanted a theme song that would stand on its own as a 'get up and dance' anthem and Tom Salta and Samama outdid themselves. If this song doesn't get you moving or make you feel good, then you must be sleeping!"

Tom Salta

The song is inspired by some of Salta's earliest musical influences from the early '80s pop, R&B and synth music scene. In the early '90s, Salta toured as keyboard tech and sound designer with major R&B pop stars including Bobby Brown and Mary J. Blige. Phillinganes was always one of Tom's earliest musical heroes due to his famed keyboard contributions on Michael Jackson's albums and became part of the song's creation after Tom approached him to perform on it.

"I am pleased and excited to be part of 'Dance It Out!' thanks to Tom Salta. May it bring as much joy in listening to it as it did in creating it," Phillinganes said.

As one of the leading video game composers of the past two decades, Tom Salta's credits include Microsoft's iconic HALO series (G.A.N.G. Best Original Soundtrack Award), the world's #1 dance video game Ubisoft's JUST DANCE as well as the epic theme music for the record-breaking game PLAYERUNKNOWN's BATTLEGROUNDS, selling 50+ million units with 400+ million players.

SAMAMA (a/k/a Ben Samama) is a hit songwriter/producer actively working with the producers and writers behind most of the top acts heard on today's pop hits. Currently with gold records in Canada and Japan, SAMAMA's songs are responsible for over 500+ million plays in streaming and radio.

Greg Phillinganes' discography looks like the music industry hall of fame and has been one of the West Coast's most prolific session musicians and driving force behind countless artists including Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Toto, The Jacksons, and countless others.

Together, the collaboration between Salta, SAMAMA and Phillinganes results in an explosive new track full of fresh energy, funk and fun. Listeners around the world: get ready to "Dance it Out!"

