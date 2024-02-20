Award Winning Consultancy Announces Formation of Foundation

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquis Consulting Group (Acquis) recently announced the formation of the Acquis Foundation. Since its inception, the foundation has already pledged $600,000 toward social responsibility programs and initiatives, with plans to continue to seed exceptional and innovative programs, distributing more than $100,000 annually.

Acquis Consulting brings more than a decade of experience cultivating and strengthening partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. Acquis Foundation was established to expand on the desire of Acquis Consulting team members to creatively fill unmet needs across three key pillars: oncology prevention and research; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and direct service to local communities.

"Acquis Foundation allows us to leverage our strategic expertise, collaborate with our partners and make a meaningful impact in the community." Post this

This work builds on a strong legacy partnership with American Cancer Society, while also incorporating more newly established partnerships with two DEI-focused nonprofits, Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT) and START Treatment and Recovery Centers. The foundation has also created a Direct Service internship program, which will provide a stipend and mentorship for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to participate in internships within nonprofit partner organizations.

"Acquis Foundation allows us to leverage our strategic expertise, collaborate with our partners, and develop an even greater and meaningful impact in the community," says Joanna Sears, Acquis Foundation Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of Acquis Consulting Group.

In its inaugural year, the foundation distributed gifts in the form of direct donations to nonprofit partners, holiday toy drive gifts, school supplies, and through employee donation matching programs.

The foundation's mission is to put people first, tapping into the passions and intellectual power of the Acquis team, to amplify the impact of its economic contributions. It aims to contribute and make an impact on causes that the Acquis family is passionate about, leveraging their strengths to help solve problems, bolster communities, and advance together.

About Acquis Consulting Group

Acquis, repeatedly named one of the 'Best Small Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine and recipient of many top workplace awards by Fortune/Great Place to Work, is a world class management consulting firm best known for helping ambitious organizations design strategies and putting those strategies to work. Founded in 1998, Acquis designs innovative solutions leveraging strategy, implementation, and digital services. For more information on Acquis, please visit www.acquisconsulting.com.

American Cancer Society

Hope Lodge

132 West 32nd Street, New York, NY 10001

Webpage: https://www.cancer.org/

Management Leadership for Tomorrow

7200 Wisconsin Ave. #200, Bethesda, MD 20814

Webpage: https://mlt.org/

Email: [email protected]

START Treatment & Recovery Centers

937 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Webpage: https://www.startny.org/

Contact:

Joanna Sears

COO

Acquis Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Acquis Consulting