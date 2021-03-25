Award-Winning Costume Designer and Creative Director June Ambrose Invests in Connected Fitness Brand CLMBR

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR , a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced award-winning creative director, costume designer and entrepreneur June Ambrose has joined the CLMBR investment team to support the commercial launch of the brand's two flagship products: CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure . As a part of the investment, Ambrose will serve in an advisory role for future fashion and lifestyle partnerships and collaborations.

"Connected fitness is having a real moment right now and I'm thrilled to be a part of this already stellar team of investors and to help take this brand to new heights," said June Ambrose. "As a creative, I was immediately drawn to the beauty and aesthetics of the CLMBR machine and how great it'll look in the home. I can't wait for people to see the amazing things we have in store to help them look as good as they'll feel after doing this unique workout."

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine perfect for fitness novices or hardcore fitness enthusiasts looking to start a new workout regimen this year. CLMBR is the first vertical clumber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The machine also features an integrated audio system to enhance the experience and a state-of-the-art companion app. CLMBR will begin shipping machines out to consumers during the summer of 2021.

"We are excited to have June join our investor team and help bring an exciting and unique fitness modality to the nation," said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. "Our goal is to be the brand of choice for everyone regardless of where they are on their fitness journey and I'm looking forward to collaborating with June to incorporate CLMBR into the fashion world and every other aspect of life."

June Ambrose joins the CLMBR investment team alongside Ryan Seacrest, Jay-Z, Novak Djokovic, Pitbull, venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures, exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition Marco Borges, and co-Founder and former CEO of YouTube Chad Hurley.

For more information and to learn how to pre-order CLMBR, please visit https://get.clmbr.com/

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit https://get.clmbr.com/ .

