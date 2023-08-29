Award-Winning DC-Area Marketing Agency Unveils New Website Signaling Continued Strategic Growth

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Marketing Group , a marketing outreach, engagement, events, and communications agency with offices in Bethesda, MD, Rockville, MD and McLean, VA today announced the launch of its brand-new website. The new site reflects the agency's growth since its founding in 2015 and provides a vibrant, user-friendly interface for current and prospective clients, employees, and other site visitors. See the highlights: https://vimeo.com/857666045

Located at www.montagemarketinggroup.com , the site incorporates modern design and accessibility features that showcase the agency's creativity and commitment to impactful and inclusive marketing solutions. Using the site's intuitive navigation, visitors can easily explore Montage's comprehensive suite of services, view their award-winning work, tap into thought leadership insights, and connect with the agency's team of seasoned professionals.

"We are excited to unveil our new website, which both mirrors our agency's creativity and proficiency and reinforces our dedication to helping clients achieve results and positive impact," said Mercedita Roxas-Murray, CEO. "As creatives and communicators, we recognize the importance of making a strong and lasting impression within the digital landscape. The new site does that. It tells the story of who we are as an agency, spotlighting the skills, shared purpose, and personalities that set us apart."

The newly launched website features:

Capabilities Overview : Get to know Montage's core competencies and the specialized marketing services it provides to suit diverse client needs.

: Get to know Montage's core competencies and the specialized marketing services it provides to suit diverse client needs. Case Studies : Explore examples of how Montage has collaborated with clients to create impactful campaigns that drive results.

: Explore examples of how Montage has collaborated with clients to create impactful campaigns that drive results. Government Services : Access commonly requested information for government contracting, including Montage's NAISC codes, capability statement, and GSA schedule.

: Access commonly requested information for government contracting, including Montage's NAISC codes, capability statement, and GSA schedule. News and Insights : Stay informed with industry best practices, tips, and agency news.

The website launch represents a continued era of strategic growth for Montage. The agency was recently named the Class II Supplier of the Year by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council and a Top 100 Marketing and Communications Firm by GrowthLab.

About Montage Marketing Group

Montage is an award-winning woman- and minority-owned marketing services firm recognized for developing and implementing audience-centered, integrated solutions that move people to action and create lasting connections between clients and customers. Specializing in marketing outreach, engagement, events, and communications, Montage is proud to deliver impact and results for leading government and commercial clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jenn Song

[email protected]

SOURCE Montage Marketing Group