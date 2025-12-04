Award-Winning Designer & Filmmaker Nick Ace Joins Otherlife as Executive Creative Director

Fmr Cash App Design Lead brings nearly two decades of experience leading design and strategy for NASA, Google, Ford, and others.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otherlife , the award-winning creative agency acquired by MoonPay, announced the appointment of Nick Ace as Executive Creative Director. Ace brings nearly 20 years of experience leading design work for some of the world's most influential brands, including NASA, Google, Tiffany & Co., Lou Reed, Ford Motor Company, and HBO.

Ace previously served as Chief Creative Officer of top-ranking design agency COLLINS, where he oversaw creative direction and led projects for Google Cloud, EA, Target, Coinbase, and others. He spent more than seven years as Partner, Creative Director before assuming the role of CCO.

Before COLLINS, Ace was Creative Director at international fashion and art magazine FRANK, where he managed the publication's visual direction. From 2021 to 2023, Ace served as Head of Brand Design at Cash App, where he created the "That's Money" campaign featuring Ray Dalio and Kendrick Lamar. His work has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, The New York Times, Pitchfork, and Design Observer.

"Nick has a strong record of pushing creative boundaries and working with some of the world's biggest brands," said Michael Moodie, Chief Creative Officer of Otherlife and Executive Creative Director of MoonPay. "His experience will bring a fresh perspective to Otherlife as we continue building next-generation digital experiences."

As Executive Creative Director of Otherlife, Ace will oversee creative operations across Otherlife's client portfolio, including PayPal, Bitcoin.com, Zengo, DCG, YUMA, and Backpack. He will also contribute to creative initiatives for MoonPay.

"Otherlife and MoonPay have created the perfect climate for invention," said Nick Ace. "I'm energized by the team, the work they're doing together, and the inflection point we all find ourselves within."

Otherlife is at the forefront of brand, digital design, web experience, and engineering. The agency was named Small Business of the Year in 2024 by the CanadianSME Small Business Awards and has received multiple recognitions from Awwwards, including Site of the Day and the Dev Award, alongside an FWA Award for its Virtual Car Showroom .

About Otherlife

Otherlife is an award-winning creative agency building unconventional solutions at the forefront of brand, digital design, web experience, and engineering.

The agency partners with like-minded individuals and businesses to elevate digital experiences using creativity and technology. Founded as Nightshift and acquired by MoonPay in 2023, Otherlife is a trusted partner for global brands including PayPal, DCG, DeLorean, Bitcoin.com, Zengo, Auros, YUMA, and Backpack.

For media enquiries, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Otherlife