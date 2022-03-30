Award-Winning Designers Kick Off the F/W 2022 Season of LA Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Fashion Week (LAFW) kicks off its F/W 2022 season tomorrow at the Petersen Automotive Museum, one of the world's premier car museums and historical landmarks in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Tehran Von Gharsi, the show returns with its bi-annual Cars & Fashion Gala on Thursday, March 31st, this season focused on sustainability, featuring fabulous fashion by globally-recognized and LA-based designers, live music by DOROTHY, and influential VIP guests and media.

Headlining is Dubai-based Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, best known for his fabulous evening couture gowns worn. His innate creativity and masterful techniques have catapulted him to the front ranks of fashion. He has cultivated a dedicated following for the luxe and intricacy of his designs, with their fresh, elegant, and detailed juxtapositions of fabric and Swarovski crystals.

The night will open with Indian fashion designer, Rocky Star. Established in 1995, this luxury couture has focused on cut, comfort, fit, and finish that transforms in haute couture, bridal, luxury pret, and accessories for women and men. The brand is dedicated to the vision of creating fashion that is as contemporary as it is rooted, and as elegant as it is innovative.

LAFW's sustainability initiative this year features support from environmental nonprofit organization, Energy Independence Now (EIN), and their Drive H2 initiative.

"It's so encouraging to see some of the world's most incredible fashion designers, like Michael Cinco and Rocky Star, embracing sustainability at Los Angeles Fashion Week," said Brian Goldstein, Executive Director of Energy Independence Now (EIN), founder of the DriveH2 public service initiative and non-profit partners for Los Angeles Fashion Week. "Our mission with DriveH2 is to introduce people to clean hydrogen, which is the foundation of the new energy economy. So, our team is partnering with LAFW to spread the word about graceful and elegant eco-friendly innovations like hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. We're so excited to share our mission with such incredible icons in the sustainable fashion world."

Proclaimed by Mayor Eric Garcetti & former California State Senator Ben Allen as the Official Fashion Week for the City of Los Angeles, LAFW has grown into a high-profile event focused on increasing the profile of West Coast Fashion. For more information, visit www.lafw.net or email [email protected].

