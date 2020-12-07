Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency Announces New Website Launch

TRACY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Devine Solutions Group, a multiple award-winning digital marketing agency headquartered out of Tracy, CA, announces the launch of a new responsive WordPress website for Brighter Christmas of Tracy.

Beth Devine, Founder of Devine Solutions Group, says, "We are proud to have been selected as the website design agency for Brighter Christmas. It's an honor to assist them by developing a new website that offers a wonderful user experience and makes it easy for visitors to make donations to a vital mission."

The website features a modern design with improved functionalities and easy access to relevant information to help under-resourced families of Tracy make their children's Christmas a bit brighter.

The new website puts Brighter Christmas among the top organizations caring for the Tracy community, gathering essential details into one site. Known for providing nearly 600 under-resourced families (including over 1,250 children) with toys, books, food, and essentials, the organization's mission is to go beyond these numbers and inspire more people to contribute to the local community and support their Tracy neighbors.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, and at the same time, excited to be part of a continuous initiative that helps people who need assistance in our local community," said Steve Abercrombie, Brighter Christmas of Tracy Board President.

Together, these professionals are looking to make a significant change, which has already started with their new online presence.

