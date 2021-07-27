Award-Winning Direct Response Marketing Agency Adds New Lead of Catholic Practice

"We are thrilled to have John with us!" said Walter Lukens, President and CEO of TLC. "John and I share a vision of bringing best-in-class fundraising and donor stewardship to the Church and its apostolates. More importantly, we are committed to using our deep experience in multichannel communication to support the Church's evangelization efforts both here in the United States and across the globe."

In his new role as Vice President of Catholic Institutions, Mr. Cunneen brings over 25 years of knowledge and experience in Catholic fundraising. A graduate of Babson College, Mr. Cunneen has spent his career partnering with over 250 Dioceses and Archdioceses across the country, building programs to achieve fundraising success in annual giving, major gifts, grant writing, development studies, and capital campaigns. True to his entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Cunneen is credited with having launched one of the first e-giving products in the Catholic marketplace. He also authored a seminar series exploring the topic of Stewardship in today's Catholic Church as well as "A Practical Guide to Stewardship in Today's Catholic Church," which is presently being used in hundreds of Catholic communities across the country.

"It is truly a privilege for me to join such a well-respected and passionate team," said Mr. Cunneen. "I have been blown away by their knowledge and capabilities and am so excited for what we can now bring to the Church. It will be a game-changer not just in fundraising, but also in bringing Catholics of all generations to the Church during these uncertain times and in the future."

To learn more about TLC, visit thelukenscompany.com .

About The Lukens Company

Based in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in Los Angeles, California and Charleston, South Carolina, The Lukens Company (TLC) is a full-service direct response marketing agency that provides multichannel marketing strategies and implementation, including quantitative and qualitative survey research, creative design, message testing, data modeling, analytics, digital, social media advertising, and multichannel production management. For more than 35 years, TLC has provided data-driven multichannel marketing strategies to a variety of clients, including cultural organizations, faith-based missions, and public policy advocacy groups. Past and current clients include Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), September 11th Memorial Museum, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception, New York Public Library, American Leprosy Missions, and many political campaigns and committees.

About John Cunneen

John Cunneen is Vice President of Catholic Institutions at The Lukens Company (TLC). Prior to joining TLC, he served as President and CEO of The Cunneen Company where he was responsible for the management and direction of more than 75 Capital and Stewardship Campaigns for Catholic churches throughout New England.

About Walter Lukens

Walter Lukens is President and CEO of The Lukens Company (TLC), a direct response fundraising firm that he founded in 1986. In addition to leading The Lukens Company, he is the founder of several other businesses, including Pinnacle List Company and P2P Messaging. Walter has taught direct response marketing courses at New York University and The George Washington University and been featured in publications including The New York Times and The Washington Post to share his expertise. He is also an avid supporter of the arts and his community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Living Classrooms of the National Capital Area and The Campagna Center.

