Award-winning Disabled Veteran Brings Playful Story of Ponies and Perseverance to Young Readers

ST. LOUIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When young Sophia's equestrian trainer introduces her to her new pony, things don't go as smoothly as planned. Could it be that Sophia isn't the only one who is nervous about new things? In the playful picture book Happenstance Farms: Catch That Pony, author S. McMichael reminds young readers that any obstacle can be overcome if we believe in ourselves.

Sophia and her best friend Savanna are at the barn when their trainer, Miss Ellen, presents Sophia with her new pony, Piper. But when Piper pins her ears back and snorts, Sophia knows that the pony isn't happy and is scared. The two need to get to know each other to build trust.

Throughout the week, Sophia becomes sad and frustrated as she tries her best with Piper—being kind, gentle, and patient—but the pony only kicks up her hooves and raises her head away in distrust. When Sophia needs to get Piper ready for the ring, the pony runs away from the girl in the pasture! Before long, Sophia, Savanna, and even Miss Ellen's dog Eli are chasing after the runaway pony. Does Sophia have what it takes to rein in her pony and gain Piper's trust? With a little faith in herself first, Sophia and Piper are soon soaring together.

With a pleasing text and vibrant illustrations, S. McMichael's story's gentle message of self-assurance and tenacity will delight families of early readers and educators of young children. As an owner of two ponies and a horse, S. McMichael's Happenstance Farms picture book series came about observing her daughter in the equestrian world. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, McMichael works as a Sr Manager in Information Technology at a major Aerospace company where she has held numerous leadership positions. Catch That Pony is the second book in the series, following Happenstance Farms A New Home, a Readers Favorite, Gold Mom's Choice and Story Monster award winner.

Happenstance Farms: Catch That Pony (ISBN:9798985032833) is published through EK-9 Services & Solutions and is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

