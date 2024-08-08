AWARD WINNING DOCUMENTARY FILM "AS PRESCRIBED" ANNOUNCES GLOBAL STREAMING LAUNCH ACROSS MAJOR PLATFORMS

Director Holly Hardman's acclaimed documentary on the benzodiazepine crisis is now available for mainstream worldwide viewing after festival success

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly Hardman's powerful documentary As Prescribed is now available to view across major streamer platforms including Apple, Google, Tubi, and more. This groundbreaking film illuminates the often-overlooked crisis of benzodiazepine illness and injury showcasing its devastating impact on individuals and families.

The critically acclaimed documentary presents a compelling and eye-opening narrative, chronicling the experiences of individuals suffering from invisible illnesses and disabilities due to prescribed benzodiazepine use. The over-prescription of benzodiazepines such as Ativan, Klonopin, Xanax, Valium, and Restoril is a widespread issue, affecting millions worldwide with prescriptions surging by nearly 30% over the past decade. Extended use of this class of drugs can cause Benzodiazepine-Induced Neurological Dysfunction (BIND). Despite the risks, many patients remain unaware of common adverse effects and the potential long-term damage. Current legislation does not protect those with BIND under the Americans with Disabilities Act, leaving many vulnerable. As Prescribed addresses the urgent need for reform in benzodiazepine prescription practices.

Following Boston-based survivor Geraldine Burns, As Prescribed shares the grassroots movement of "good patients" advocating for benzodiazepine harm awareness. The film shadows real stories of individuals striving to overcome the damage caused by medicines they were prescribed. Additionally, the documentary highlights the formidable resistance these advocates face from pharmaceutical giants and a medical culture that has long denied the problem.

As Prescribed has been screened in numerous film festivals including Sheffield DocFest, GlobeDocs Film Festival, Global Health Film Festival, and more. Among its critical acclaim was winning Best Feature Documentary at the Angeles Documentaries Film Festival and Best Message-Driven Film at the Love Wins Film Festival.

For more information on As Prescribed and how to stream the documentary, visit the film's website at https://asprescribedfilm.com/.

