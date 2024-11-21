Award-winning Documentary for Teens Left Behind After Suicide Loss Released by Coping After Suicide for International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

"Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation" features five remarkable teens

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation, an award-winning documentary featuring teens who've lost a parent or sibling to suicide, is now available free of charge in connection with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, Saturday, November 23.

Every year in the US, nearly a million teens lose someone to suicide. "When my brother Stephen took his life, there was nothing for my teenaged brother and sister in the voices of other teens," says the film's executive producer Joanne L. Harpel, one of the world's leading experts on suicide bereavement and president of Coping After Suicide and Rethink The Conversation. "Talking OutLOUD: Teens & Suicide Loss, A Conversation fills that void. It's been so gratifying that it's been so well-received, including recently receiving the Best in the Fest Award at the Chain NYC 12th Annual Film Festival."

In this award-winning documentary directed by Geoffrey Cantor, five teens share their experiences, including whether talking about their loss is helpful, what their parents have gotten right (and wrong), how the suicide has affected their family, and even what they would tell a friend who just lost someone. "I think this film will help a lot of people. I know if I had been able to watch something like this — to see how my experience related to other kids my age and see them openly talking about it — it would have really helped me to feel less alone," says Mae Hayashi, 16, one of the teens featured in the documentary.

Talking OutLOUD is available free of charge on YouTube and Vimeo.

About Coping After Suicide

Coping After Suicide offers guidance and support to individuals and families, educational institutions, faith communities, and workplaces across the country; and consultation on suicide bereavement and postvention for mental health clinicians, health care professionals, clergy, funeral directors, and educators.

About Rethink The Conversation

Rethink The Conversation creates unique programs that shift perspective around issues that have been tinged by stigma, misinformation, lack of attention, or indifference.

