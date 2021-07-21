Award-Winning Documentary on "Superman" Star Valerie Perrine Now Available on Demand

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Valerie," an award-winning documentary that offers an intimate, authentic look at the legacy and impact of "Superman" actress Valerie Perrine, is now available for viewing on demand. The film, which legendary actor Michael Caine calls "brilliant," was considered for a 2021 Oscar nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It is available to rent or buy on Vimeo or at www.valeriemovie.com and was produced by Blue Moon Creative, Inc. and Michael Bruce Pictures.

Directed and produced by Stacey Souther, produced by Aaron Harvey and Oliver Ridge and executive produced by David Arquette and Christina McLarty Arquette, "Valerie" explores the cultural impact and legacy of Perrine's life. The 36-minute short-form documentary artfully and intimately alternates between the past and the present, including Perrine's beginnings as a Las Vegas showgirl; her Cannes Film Festival, BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated turn as Honey Bruce in the Bob Fosse-directed, Dustin Hoffman-starring film "Lenny;" her iconic performances as Eve Teschmacher in the 1978 original "Superman" film and its 1980 sequel; and her ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease.

"Valerie" features commentary from some of Perrine's friends and former costars — many of whom are among the most recognized names in Hollywood. Interview subjects include David Arquette, Jeff Bridges, Angie Dickenson, George Hamilton, Stacy Keach, Richard Donner and Loni Anderson, among others. At the same time, it weaves in dazzling archival interview footage from legendary talk show hosts like Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas and David Letterman.

"Valerie has been a trailblazer and an inspiration for other actresses of her generation — and for the greater public at large," said Souther. "This film is a love letter and a personal portrait of a woman who impacted so many people. She is adored by millions of fans around the world and changed the way women were forever perceived in the film industry."

The film was an official selection of the Rhode Island International Film Festival, where it won "Youth Jury Award Best Documentary Short." It also was an official selection of the Edmonton International Film Festival, the St. Louis International Film Festival, the Beverly Hills Film Festival and the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival, where it won "Best Short American Documentary."

The film also was considered for the 2021 Academy Awards.

"Valerie" is a human story," said Souther. "It's a touching picture of a woman unlike any other of her time. Her legacy will live on long after her on-screen personas fade."

