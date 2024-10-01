Award-Winning Dunhill Homes is Back. Now Building Across North & Central Texas!

Founded in 2010 as one of the flagship members of the Winchester Carlisle family of companies, and backed by a team with decades of experience, Dunhill Homes quickly rose to prominence amassing numerous accolades and national recognition. As an established brand known for its quality craftsmanship and beautiful design, Dunhill Homes is excited to build upon their legacy of more than 15 years of excellence in home building and provide exceptional value to homebuyers across North and Central Texas.

Dunhill Homes is back in a big way. "We're focused on building in high-growth communities across North and Central Texas," said Richard Dix, Founder and CEO of Winchester Carlisle Companies. "Our new Dunhill product assortment includes larger, more open floor plans on a variety of lot sizes, including some that are up to one and two acres," added Mr. Dix.

"We will continue to build affordable communities across our footprint and are seeing a desire for more space as buyers move further out from the metroplex. We're going into communities like Weatherford, Waxahachie, and Sherman, Texas, that have experienced extremely high population growth over the past few years and need housing solutions to meet demand across price points," added Mr. Dix.

"At Dunhill, we have the expertise of building at affordable and luxury home price points and believe we've found the best of both worlds. We have a brilliant team of industry-leading experts in development, design, sourcing, construction, and sales who work together to maximize the end value we provide for the homebuyer."

Dunhill Homes is a production homebuilder that does things differently. Thoughtfully curated design collections and features like luxury quartz or granite countertops, name-brand appliance packages, and soft-close cabinets, come standard in Dunhill Homes. Buyers can also customize their selections and upgrade to premium options.

"We're dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience at every price point, and truly have something special for homebuyers at every stage of life. We are elated to revive Dunhill's legacy and bring our beautifully crafted homes back to the market," ended Mr. Dix.

Dunhill's parent company, Winchester Carlisle Companies, has a longstanding history in the construction of single-family and build-to-rent investment properties and holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets, including 1,600+ purpose-built single-family rental homes across Texas.

Dunhill Homes's sister-brand Ameritex Homes, will continue to provide affordable scattered-lot homes across North and Central Texas. Previously branded Ameritex Homes communities will roll up under the Dunhill product offering.

About Dunhill Homes

Dunhill Homes® is a renowned, multi-award-winning homebuilder with a history of more than 15 years of excellence in homebuilding. Dunhill Homes is known for its quality craftsmanship and beautiful design and is dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience and exceptional value to homebuyers across a range of price points and different stages of life. For more information, visit www.dunhillhomes.com. It feels good to be home™

About Winchester Carlisle Companies

Winchester Carlisle is a Dallas-based holding company that invests in diversified real estate businesses, and assets across Texas. The firm holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets. With over 60 dedicated associates across a broad range of real estate enterprises, Winchester Carlisle brings local experience, national knowledge, in-depth expertise and uncompromising excellence to every business venture. For more information, visit www.winchestercarlisle.com.

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Dunhill Homes