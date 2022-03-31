Award-Winning Education Consultant Dr. LaNysha Adams Invited to Discuss the Impact of Student Loan Debt

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attracting hundreds of guests each week, Venture Café Philadelphia provides space for creators, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. LaNysha Adams, a dissertation coach and founder of the award-winning consultancy, Edlinguist Solutions, will share her expertise on student loans and educational access in the Edupreneur Roundtable series. The hybrid event will take place on April 7, 2022, at the University Science Center in the heart of Philadelphia.

Student loan debt is a topic that affects many people, and it's not just an issue for those enrolled in college currently. Financial experts have estimated over $1.6 trillion of outstanding student loans, with over 44 million borrowers responsible for this sum. Data from the Pew Research Center indicate that first-generation college students have higher student loan debt, yet their household incomes are much lower than other graduates.

"As a first-generation college student, I had to get into debt to get out of poverty," Dr. Adams explains. "Part of my life's work is to demystify a lot of educational information we take for granted and shed some light on tips and cost-saving tricks for families navigating higher ed institutions."

The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Neferteri Strickland, with notable speakers, including Dr. Eve Hudson, Sharita M. Humphrey, Kimberley A. Brown, and Zachary Wright. This event is open to all and will provide an opportunity for participants to engage with leaders on the topics of financial management in college and strategies to mitigate student loan debt in the pursuit of higher education.

"I created the Edupreneur Roundtable to explore our shared future, present, and past with experts in education like Dr. Adams. The only way forward is together," says Neferteri Strickland, cyber technology strategist, a military member, and founder of Teachers&.

Interested participants can register directly at https://www.teachersand.com/events.

About Edlinguist Solutions LLC

Founded in 2016 by Gates Millennium Scholar and SEED Spot Incubator Alumnus LaNysha Adams, Ph.D., Edlinguist Solutions LLC has been a trusted partner for both public and private organizations looking to increase their capacity for research, strategic planning, professional development, training, and coaching services. To learn more about Edlinguist, please visit

