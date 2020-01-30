Award-winning Educator Dr. Shannon Deer Named to BusinessCAS™ Advisory Board

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liaison International has announced the addition of Dr. Shannon Deer, assistant dean of graduate programs at Texas A&M University's Mays School of Business, to the BusinessCAS™ Advisory Board. Texas A&M joins the growing number of graduate management education (GME) programs turning to the Centralized Application Service (CAS™) to drive applicant volume and elevate their entire admissions processes.

Dr. Deer has received numerous teaching accolades, including the Association of Former Students Distinguished Teaching Award, the Ernst & Young Teaching Excellence Award and the Baggett Teaching Award. She is also the author of the textbook, Financial Accounting and Reporting (CCH, 2012 and 2016).

"Business schools face unprecedented challenges as changes throughout the world are felt across every institution," said Dr. Deer. "BusinessCAS is one of the most effective tools we have for attracting and enrolling the next generation of leaders and thinkers, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with the team."

With a background in the energy sector, Dr. Deer has been instrumental in designing energy finance, accounting and modeling courses for undergraduate and MBA students. Known as an outside-the-box thinker in her discipline, she has incorporated bootcamps and online programs to complement her institution's more traditional course offerings.

"Dr. Deer has been a true innovator in her role at the Mays School of Business," said BusinessCAS Managing Director Robert Ruiz. "We look forward to incorporating her ideas and expertise as we continue to develop the platform and bring new institutions on board."

Further, Dr. Deer has long been an enthusiastic advocate for connecting young learners with leaders in the fields of business and energy. For 10 years, she organized the annual Halliburton Energy Case Competition, in which students were given the opportunity to participate in high-impact learning experiences with the company's senior employees.

"As we look for new ways to support business schools' efforts to extend their reach and recruit the best students available, voices like Dr. Deer's are essential to the conversation," said Santa Clara University's Senior Assistant Dean of Graduate Business Programs Toby McChesney, who serves as the BusinessCAS Advisory Board chair.

Launched in 2017, BusinessCAS has helped dozens of GME programs achieve their goals. To learn more about how BusinessCAS can help your institution recruit, enroll and admit best-fit students while saving money and better allocating staff resources, visit businesscas.org .

About Liaison International

Over the last two decades, Liaison has helped over 31,000 programs on more than 1,000 campuses more effectively manage admissions through its Centralized Application Service (CAS™) technology and complementary processing and support services. Partnering with over 30 professional associations, the company has developed discipline-wide services for a range of fields, including most of the health professions, as well as engineering (EngineeringCAS), graduate management education (BusinessCAS), graduate education (GradCAS), psychology (PSYCAS) and architecture (ArchCAS).

To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com .

SOURCE Liaison International

Related Links

http://liaisonedu.com

