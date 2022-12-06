Award-winning Entrepreneur and CEO of Anchored Media Creates Empowering Self-Help Book for the Modern Christian Woman

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed entrepreneur Tatum Temia Ayomike has penned a motivational self-help book, She Is Uncompromising: A Christian Woman's Guide to Mastering Motherhood, Business, and Everything in Between, which was released by Amplify Publishing today. The book is available for purchase via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers.

Cover Image of She Is Uncompromising. Courtesy of Amplify Publishing.

Tatum Temia Ayomike believes that total life success means having the baby and the business, the thriving marriage and the growing company, and both purpose and profit. This world is full of hidden messages that aim to convince women that they must sacrifice ambition for family life—a lie that Tatum passionately disproves in this inspirational book.

Filled with poignant scriptures, intimate stories, and practical exercises, She Is Uncompromising is a must-have blueprint for building an unbreakable foundation of faith, family, and abundance as a modern, multifaceted Christian woman. This book reveals the hard-won lessons and spiritual truths that can help all women, regardless of faith or focus, take control of their lives and maximize their potential.

"An eye-opening evocation of real-world faith that one rarely sees in business books or works of Christian inspiration," says Kirkus Reviews.

Tatum Temia Ayomike is an award-winning entrepreneur, executive producer, and devoted Christian who has committed her life to helping women bridge the gaps between faith, family, and business. Her impact as the CEO of Anchored Media includes a global reach of millions of listeners across 75+ produced podcast shows in just two years.

Tatum is also the author of Blessed + Bossed Up: Surrendering Your Ambition So God Can Have His Way; God Is My CEO: A Prayer Journal for Entrepreneurs; and Business Meetings with God: A 90-Day Devotional for Faith-Based Entrepreneurs. Using her Christian faith as her platform, Tatum's prayer journal and published books offer instrumental guidance to "boss up" in any entrepreneurial venture. She has been featured in several magazines and publications and has been named as a Top 30 under 30 in the Washington, DC area.

Learn more at www.tatumtemia.com .

