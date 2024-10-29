Award-Winning Excellence: Bruce Power and SuccessFinder Take Home the Best Leadership Development Program Award

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SuccessFinder, the leader in predictive behavioral talent assessment for the workplace, and Bruce Power, Canada's only private sector nuclear generator, annually producing 30 per cent of Ontario's power, have been recognized in the coveted 2024 Brandon Hall GroupTM HCM Excellence Award®. SuccessFinder and Bruce Power have won the Bronze award for Best Leadership Development Program.

"We're deeply grateful to our client, Bruce Power, for such a fantastic partnership. This milestone means a lot to us— it demonstrates how our collaboration on integrating behavioral insights into their leadership development program has led to measurable improvements in leadership effectiveness and program satisfaction. This recognition really highlights how powerful SuccessFinder's insights can be, and we couldn't be prouder!", states Ronald Dahms, Chief Executive Officer at SuccessFinder.

Bruce Power collaborated with SuccessFinder to develop tailored competency models aligned with their Bruce Power Behaviours for leadership across all levels, strategically created to align with organizational goals. Bruce Power's leaders underwent SuccessFinder's psychometric assessment, receiving personalized feedback as part of a comprehensive leadership development initiative. The program has received a positive response and is seen as a foundational support for growth and development of leaders as they guide the organization toward ongoing success in the evolving energy sector.

"Winning this award is such an honor for us. SuccessFinder allowed us to elevate our existing leadership development program and make it adaptable and scalable to all levels of leadership including our future leaders. It's exciting to see the impact, and this recognition really underscores how far we've come!" explained Karen Smith, Vice President and CHRO at Bruce Power.

SuccessFinder is honored to be consistently recognized for its commitment to delivering solutions that empower organizations to make informed HR decisions, develop high-performing leaders, and drive success. Our numerous accolades over the years highlight our position as a leader in the behavioral assessment industry. These awards reflect our dedication to leadership excellence and are a testament to the hard work of our talented team. We're excited to continue shaping the future of behavioral assessment and leadership development, leveraging individual strengths from the start of the management journey to inspire and lead more effectively.

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.

Program design, functionality and delivery.

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

Bruce Power and SuccessFinder's win was announced August 22, 2024. You can view the complete list of winners here: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About Bruce Power

Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers' Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at www.brucepower.com .

About SuccessFinder

Predictable Leadership Excellence.

SuccessFinder accelerates leadership excellence by assessing people's potential using the power of Behavioral DNA. Our solutions empower leaders and teams with self-awareness by revealing the key behaviors required to excel in their roles and reach their full potential. We revolutionize how companies assess, identify, and develop top talent, within their unique context and culture.

SuccessFinder drives results for hundreds of leading organizations around the world, including CAE, Beneva, Magna International, iA Groupe financier, Desjardins, McKesson/Rexall, and many other leading companies, financial institutions and global manufacturers.

Learn more at successfinder.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

