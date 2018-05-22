Award-Winning Executive to Help Tampa Premier Benefits Organization Grow National Networks

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Dental & Vision is pleased to welcome its new senior vice president of national sales, Jeremy Earp. Earp joins the executive team of the premier dental and vision benefits organization committed to providing affordable rates, quality coverage and superior customer service to its members.

As senior vice president, Earp will align sales and marketing efforts around the company's goal to build networks of agents and brokers for Argus' commercial products nationally. Earp holds life and health insurance licenses in several states and will leverage his experience to develop business through national distribution channels.

"Jeremy has the industry experience and leadership strengths needed to accomplish our aggressive goals," said Dr. Nick Kavouklis, Argus Dental & Vision founder and chief executive officer. "He has a proven track record of sales growth and corporate profitability."

Earp has spent his 17-year career leading sales and marketing initiatives for organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries. Most recently, Earp was regional sales director for Ameritas where he received the prestigious Gold All-Star Award for New Business and Retention from 2014-2016 for his work managing more than $90 million in sales. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012, Presidents Award, Rising Star Award, Best Lives Persistency Award and Most Vision Lives Sold Award in 2014. Earp was also a top sales executive with Humana from 2004-2012 where he sold a wide variety of insurance plans and received the Presidents Club Award in 2008.

"I am very excited to become a part of such a dynamic and well-respected organization like Argus Dental & Vision," said Earp. "It is truly an honor to be able to lead all sales nationally for Argus commercial lines. I've been given significant autonomy and superior sales support coupled with a broad and a comprehensive product portfolio. I'm excited to be the Argus spearhead for our sales team and to steadily grow our footprint across the nation. I'm very impressed with Argus' focus on assuring all our broker partners are well-supported."

Earp earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In addition, he played wide receiver in the National Football League for the San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings from 1998-2001. "Jeremy knows what it takes to be part of a team at a high level," added Dr. Kavouklis. "We're getting a real team player in Jeremy."

About Argus Dental & Vision Inc.

Founded in 2007 by a Florida dentist and licensed through the Florida Department of Insurance, Argus provides administration of dental and vision benefits that offer value and quality. Argus is triple-licensured as a Pre-paid Health Plan, a Discount Medical Plan and as a third-party administrator in 48 states across the country. Argus is the first dental plan organization in the United States to earn accreditation for quality care for both vision and dental by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Argus provides fully delegated services for Medicare and Medicaid HMO partners, commercial accounts and government agencies such as Florida Healthy Kids Corporation. Collaborations between consumers, providers and insurance agents have enabled Argus to customize flexible and affordable benefit plans to meet the specific needs of individuals, families, employer groups and associations, with current Argus policyholders surpassing one million. Visit argusdental.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Susan Sampaio

Director of Marketing & Special Projects

Phone: 813.902.2688

Email: ssampaio@argusdentalvision.com

Related Images

jeremy-earp.jpg

Jeremy Earp

Senior Vice President of National Sales & Marketing

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-executive-to-help-tampa-premier-benefits-organization-grow-national-networks-300652885.html

SOURCE Argus Dental & Vision Inc.

Related Links

http://www.argusdentalvision.com

