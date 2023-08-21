Award-Winning FiComm Partners Attracts Top Talent, Welcomes Mary Kate Gulick as New Executive Vice President

News provided by

FiComm Partners

21 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FiComm Partners (FiComm), a leading growth marketing firm specializing in wealth management and financial services, announced today the appointment of Mary Kate Gulick as its new Executive Vice President of Marketing. This strategic hire solidifies FiComm's commitment to providing unparalleled expertise and service to its clients while further accelerating the firm's growth trajectory. 

Continue Reading

Mary Kate brings more than 15 years of experience in financial marketing and communications to FiComm. Named WealthManagement.com's 2022 CMO of the Year, finalist for 2023's Innovator of the Year, the American Marketing Association's 2022 Marketer of the Year, and an Amazon bestselling author, Mary Kate has held leadership roles at several prominent institutions and agencies, including TD Ameritrade Institutional, IBM and most recently Carson Group. Earlier in her career, she served as an award-winning brand strategist and creative director at agencies focused on financial services. During her career, she has successfully spearheaded innovative digital marketing campaigns and brand strategies that drove transformational business outcomes.

"Mary Kate is a widely respected people leader and proven industry marketer. She is New Skool by nature and loves to drive industry transformation through strategic marketing," said Meg Carpenter, CEO and Co-Founder of FiComm Partners. "Mary Kate is joining an amazing team. We are the best at what we do because of our core team of senior strategic thinkers and industry leaders. The addition of Mary Kate will significantly expand our platform and bring a unique skill set to helping our clients grow, compete and succeed."

Mary Kate's arrival further illustrates the impact of FiComm's industry-recognized growth and capabilities. FiComm reports a year-over-year 27% increase in revenue, a 25% increase in clients served, and a 3x year-over-year growth in the Advisor Marketing Bootcamp, FiComm's award-winning advisor marketing education and coaching program.

As a majority women-owned business, FiComm has developed a reputation for delivering a differentiated service model across the industry. FiComm's breadth of services is intentionally built to drive meaningful growth for individual advisors, RIA firms, wealth management platforms, and the global financial institutions that we serve. With marketing, public relations, creative, digital services, and advisor growth coaching living all under one roof, FiComm is both a strategic partner and tactical execution team for businesses looking to drive organic and inorganic growth.

"Through our people and our processes, we've been able to build and deliver an exceptional client experience and a people-first culture with incredible retention," Meg continued.

FiComm's proven track record brings deep industry expertise and "in-the-trenches" experiences from our talented team developed at leading companies such as United Capital (acquired by Goldman Sachs), BNY Mellon Pershing, Mercer Advisors, XY Planning Network, Wedbush, and John Hancock.

"I am honored to join the FiComm team and contribute to the rocket ship Meg and team have built. The team has a stellar reputation for creating real growth and results for clients," said Mary Kate Gulick. "But what's even more important to me is their track record pushing toward real transformation in the financial services industry. You can see that in every interaction with Team FiComm. The care and thoughtfulness with which they treat clients, employees, partners is 100% aligned with their vision for a wealth industry that does better by everyone. And as a result, the impact we can achieve for our clients is unmatched."

As the award-winning agency continues its growth trajectory, Mary Kate's arrival at FiComm underscores the company's commitment to attracting top-tier talent that can navigate both existing and new clients' unique complexities and deliver exceptional results. 

About FiComm Partners

Founded in 2012, FiComm Partners is a growth marketing agency specializing in the independent wealth management and financial advice industry. Focused on guiding the modern RIA and wealth management platforms forward, FiComm partners with clients to drive meaningful business results through strategic marketing, public relations, and advisor growth marketing solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, the mission of FiComm is simple—to extend the impact of financial advice by helping advisors, and the platforms who serve them, find their voice, tell their story, and grow better businesses. For more information about FiComm, please visit www.ficommpartners.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contact:
Kseniya Melnikova
[email protected]

SOURCE FiComm Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.