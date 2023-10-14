Award-Winning Film Director Dr. Meleeka Clary Announces "Three Corners of Deception" Is Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

"Three Corners of Deception" has garnered over 74 recognitions in the film festival circuits. Award-winning film director Dr. Meleeka Clary is excited to announce the highly anticipated film is available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Three Corners of Deception" is a film about how a college law professor and an attorney fell in love over a Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend, then married shortly after. When their marriage ends hastily after a year, the custody battle of the children turns into a judicial deception where the judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officers showcase favoritism in the court system.

"I'm so excited about this film being made public to the world," Dr. Clary states. "It feels good to know that we finally have a home for people to stream this compelling story and invite conversations that will invoke a powerful message of hope and healing."

Dr. Meleeka is a multifaceted individual whose unique background as a clinical psychologist and criminal justice paralegal has dramatically impacted her filmmaking abilities. Her expertise in both fields has brought an innovative and creative perspective to her projects. Her vast knowledge of the human mind and legal system has enabled her to craft captivating and thought-provoking stories. Her innovative techniques and groundbreaking research have unlocked a powerful and creative tool that has changed how filmmakers approach their craft.

In her new film "Three Corners of Deception," Dr. Meleeka Clary's revolutionary approach to filmmaking combines the power of psychology and the works of art. In celebration of the film, she is thrilled to announce her upcoming nationwide media tour in Las Vegas, Florida, and Massachusetts starting on August 15th. This tour represents a unique opportunity for journalists and media outlets to engage with Dr. Meleeka Clary and discover the groundbreaking messages associated with the film.

"It was important to tell this story so that people learn their constitutional rights as a civilian," Clary states. "Often, people lose their cases because judges and legal advisors abuse their power. Instead of being impartial and fair to the evidence provided in the courtroom, they honor the good ol' boy network. I wanted people to understand their rights to appeal in the court system, so they don't get taken advantage of by not knowing the law."

This film project provides viewers with an unprecedented opportunity to access actionable advice and resources. With topics ranging from personal and professional development to relationships and social justice, this film will provide plenty of insight into the everyday lives of many trying to improve the world.

