Award-winning Film Director to Present on the Threat of Internal Fraud

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ERP Maestro, provider of automated and cloud-based controls for access, security and GRC, announced today that the company is hosting a live discussion with acclaimed forensic accounting expert Kelly Richmond Pope, Ph.D., CPA, who directed the award-winning documentary "All The Queen's Horses."

Live Discussion: Royal Fraudsters and How to Spot Them

The film, chronicling one of the largest cases of fraud by a single employee in US history, highlights the devastation that can occur – even in organizations with the highest degree of employee trust – and how it can happen so easily. Pope will be joined by Britta Simms, Global SAP Competency Lead with IBM Security, for the live event on Thursday, September 6 at 12 p.m. ET.





With its release on Netflix in July 2018, Pope's documentary has sparked a resurgence of interest in this internal fraud case. In the film, Pope investigates how Rita Crundwell, appointed comptroller and treasurer of Dixon, Illinois, embezzled nearly $54 million for two decades without getting caught. During the broadcast, Pope and Simms will talk in detail about Rita's and other employees' motivations for committing fraud, signs to look out for and how companies can protect themselves from fraud and other insider threats.

"While external threats get more attention from both organizations and the media," said ERP Maestro VP, Product and Customer Success Michael Marks, moderator for the panel discussion, "insider threats pose even more of a security risk as employees are given access to all types of data in their job. If company data is not secured and access is not segregated properly, conditions are ripe for fraud."

Marks says that according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, typical organizations around the world lose an estimated five percent of their annual revenue to fraud.

"It's not a matter of if it will happen, but how it will happen," said Marks.





To learn more from the experts on identifying and preventing fraud and other internal threats, tune into the live conversation by visiting www.sap.erpmaestro.com/all-the-queens-horses-webinar.





