Award Winning Film Producer & Production Company has a Strong 2021 - 2022 Nathan Taupez Scinto - Think Global Media dba Global Filmz

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning producer and founder of Think Global Media dba Global Filmz, Nathan Taupez Scinto has taken up residence in Manhattan, NY.

In the Spring of 2021, Nathan opened Global Filmz Studios, his first video production studio in Ft Lauderdale, Fl. He also established the New York City Branch during this time.

The Global Filmz headquarters is located in the World Trade center and employs over 20 NYC based filmmakers. Nathan plans to open another production studio in Brooklyn Ny this year and Like the Fort Lauderdale studio, the Brooklyn studio will be hands free / voice controlled smart studio, equipped with standing film sets, programmable lighting, and top of the line.

In addition to managing the back end of a video production services, company and studio, Nathan has a shooting schedule of his own to keep up with. His days are certainly not all spent behind a desk. He's on location producing projects and there's often extensive travel involved.

Nathan spent February of 2022 shooting in Flatbush Brooklyn and Las Vegas, filming a full feature documentary on the day and the life of boxing champ Chris Colbert.

Despite the address change, the Miami branch is keeping Documentary Film Producer busy as well. In January of 2022, Nathan signed on to produce a reality TV Show series that will be based in Miami, Florida and scheduled to debut in the winter of 2022.

The video production company finished last year strong, closing December 2021 with the completion of a Food Travel Show that is currently in negotiation for distribution by major streaming platforms.

The company was also able to "cap off" 2021 by launching its film production logistics department; that caters to on-ground logistic support for international filmmakers coming into the area for video productions. The service offers international filmmakers production support with local our local film crews / fixers to handle pre-pro and/or onsite production logistics.

Ever since quarantine Think Global Media (dba Global Filmz) has been offering clients Advance Live Streaming video production services. CEO Nathan Taupez Scinto realized early on how crucial online communications would become for everyone. Global Filmz has since live streamed everything from offshore boat racing, award shows, music concerts, various sporting events, seminars and more.

In 2020, Nathan Scinto was the Line Producer for the TV series "The System" that he produced during 2020-21 BLM Movement. The Reality TV series "explores the burgeoning "American Spring", where youth and disadvantaged communities began to revolt against impartialities.

It's hard to believe, what started as a one-man operation in South Florida is now this major creative enterprise.

Nathan Taupez Scinto established his original production team back in 2015. Then a year later, Think Global Media (dba Global Filmz) was officially founded. By 2017, the Producer was able to open the office in Brickell Miami.

Nathan is now able to devote more time to working on feature documentary projects – which he's really passionate about. Last year was full of 'wins' for Nathan as a film producer. He spent a significant part of 2021- 2022 bringing home awards for his work .

Producer Awards:

London Movie Awards

2022 Best Full-Feature Documentary

Paris Film Awards

2022 Best Full-Feature Documentary

Hollywood Gold Awards

2022 Best Full Feature Documentary

Rome International Movie Awards

2021 Best Full Feature Documentary

2021 Best Short Film

2021 Cannes World Film Festival

Best Full-Feature Documentary Finalist

Best Social Justice Short Film

Paris Film Festival

2021 Best Full Feature Documentary

Auber International Film Festival, Paris, France.

2021 Best Feature Film Documentary

Rome International Film Festival

2021 Best Full Feature Documentary

2021 Best Drama Short Film

