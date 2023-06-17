Award winning film producer Melody Brooke unveils Exquisite New Clothing Line at Spring Fashion Show

Oh Wow Melody Designs

17 Jun, 2023, 08:18 ET

DENVER, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing an extraordinary revelation, Melody Brooke unveils her debut fashion line, "Oh Wow Melody Designs," meticulously crafted through her worldly sojourns. Harnessing her profound prowess to forge genuine connections, she has metamorphosed her photographic artistry into beguiling and exclusive wearable creations. Witness the inaugural unveiling of her remarkable collection at The Bug Theatre in Denver, Colorado at 3654 Navajo St, at the First Spring Fashion Show on the 20th of June.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKVDZpHsccg

The event commences promptly at 6:30 p.m.; opening doors to a realm of sartorial marvels. It is noteworthy that the proceeds from these sales will fortify the production of a groundbreaking series of short films, shedding light on pressing women's issues, encompassing the realms of women's rights and human rights.

Come to the fashion show and immediately following be treated to a special private screening of the first film in this series. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly as seating is limited. 

Tickets are being sold online here: Spring Fashion Show tickets (Attend in person or online). You are invited to come and meet Melody and find your showstopper ensemble! Melody will also be showcasing and signing some of the art that inspired many of her designs at Melody's shop.

Join the Fashion Show Facebook Event page for early sales!

Contact:
Oh Wow Melody Designs
***@ohwowmelodydesigns.com

