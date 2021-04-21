Award-Winning Film The Lost Key Offers Free Screening as It Sets the Mood for a LIVE Panel Discussion About Intimacy After the Pandemic

MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Key, the first and only film ever to explore bedroom intimacy endorsed by leading Rabbis worldwide, invites everyone seeking closeness amid our currently disconnected society to screen the film for free and then join its 'Intimacy After the Pandemic' LIVE virtual panel discussion. The panel will discuss marriage, sex, and achieving the highest form of intimacy based on ancient wisdom that was hidden for centuries. RSVP is required and registered guests will be allowed to ask questions anonymously to panelists including Clinical Sexologist Dr. Carolina Pataky, Rabbi Manis Freedman, The Lost Key Director & Lead Character Ricardo Adler, and special guest moderator to be announced soon.

"The Lost Key uncovers hidden teachings that help couples on their journey to discovering true and lasting intimacy," said The Lost Key Director and Lead Character Ricardo Adler. "Reigniting romance and a deeper connection is more important now than ever, and that's why we created this panel discussion. People have questions, and even if they are controversial, we'll address them."

The Lost Key reveals the journey of discovering true intimacy and "Oneness" between couples as it has never been understood before. The screening and panel discussion offers everyone of all faiths, secular, singles or couples, the possibility to reach a form of intimacy in the bedroom that few might have ever experienced, where two people become One. The documentary has left its mark on festival goers around the globe, winning the "Best Documentary" award at the Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, premiering in the Miami Jewish Film Festival followed by a theatrical release in Los Angeles and New York, and has been showcased on various streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon. It inspires viewers to explore the true meaning of intimacy and for those who are a couple, it allows them to return to that feeling of youthful innocence shared when they first met. For all, it helps develop a deeper connection to one another.

WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 2021

• 7:00 p.m.: "Intimacy After the Pandemic" panel discussion.

• *Registered guests will be able to view The Lost Key beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22nd, up until the LIVE virtual panel discussion begins.



HOW: RSVP to www.thelostkeypandemic.eventbrite.com

To learn more, visit www.thelostkey.com, or follow @thelostkeyfilm on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT THE LOST KEY

The story of a man and a woman´s quest for deep and lasting intimacy takes them on an exhilarating journey to an ancient secret kept hidden for centuries. The Lost Key is a controversial film that reveals how a sexual relationship can turn into a transcendent experience where two people become One.

