Award-Winning Filmmaker and Best-Selling Author Richard Tyler Joins The Telly Awards Judging Council

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, The Telly Awards has honored excellence in video and television across all screens, counting Netflix, Conde Nast, BBDO and Complex Networks among its winners. Honoring a diversity of work across Branded Content, Social Video, Commercials & Marketing, Non-Broadcast and both Online and Television Shows/Series/Segments, The Telly Awards Judging Council is comprised of an equally diverse group of leading experts from advertising agencies, production companies, major television network, publishers and brand studios.

"Our work could not be done without our expert Telly Award Judging Council," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of The Telly Awards. "Inviting leading experts from across the fields of video and television to judge entries, is fundamental to our mission of honoring excellence in video and television across all screens. We are thrilled that Richard Tyler will be a part of this mission moving forwards, joining the ranks of our existing Council which currently includes senior executives from Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, Buzzfeed and A&E Networks among others."

"I am both humbled and thrilled to be asked to participate on The Telly Awards Judging Council," said Richard Tyler. "The prestige and recognition that comes along with winning a Telly is one of the most highly coveted honors in the video and television industry."

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Condé Nast, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather. The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include IFP, NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, StudioDaily, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, The Wrap Pro, the VR/AR Association and Digiday.

About Richard Tyler

Richard Tyler is America's Corporate and Entrepreneurial Business Expert and is the world's top sales and management expert. Richard Tyler is the CEO of Richard Tyler International, as well as a diversified family of companies and services including his award-winning film companies, Excellence Edge Films, Excellence Edge Productions, Richard Tyler Films. Richard Tyler is a Best-Selling Author, an Award-Winning Filmmaker, a highly acclaimed Professional Speaker, Trainer and Entrepreneur. His philosophies have been featured in Forbes magazine, Entrepreneur magazine, The Business Journals and dozens of other publications. Richard has been seen on FOX, CBS, NBC, and ABC television affiliates as well as other major outlets.

