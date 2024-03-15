AWARD WINNING FINAMILL® SPICE GRINDER INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY NEW gia NOMINATED FINAPOD® GT

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Liu, creator of the FinaMill spice grinder, will showcase significant product expansions at the 2024 Inspired Home Show's South Hall at booth #S1039.

AMERICAN PUBLIC TV'S CHRISTINA COOKS PARTNERS WITH FINAMILL® TO SHOWCASE HEALTHY VEGAN COOKING WITH SPICES. Post this FinaMill launches new grater FinaPod, The GT

FinaMill introduces the FinaPod® GT, the brand's first grater, which is nominated for the IHA's Global Innovation, or gia, Awards. Made with surgical grade stainless steel blades, the FinaPod GT is the safest and highest performing way to grind hard spices like nutmeg and cardamom without the risk of cutting your fingers on a box cutter or handheld microplane. Also new is the FinaPod Peppercorn, specifically designed to grind peppercorns to a finer, restaurant-level, consistency.

FinaMill upgraded its Classic Rechargeable mill with a USB-C cable, the new industry-standard connector. Other enhancements include a stronger motor and gearbox, an improved FinaPod engagement system, dual LED spotlights and an ambient light ring to easily see the food you are flavoring.

In other news, FinaMill announces a partnership with Christina Pirello, the Emmy Award-winning host of the American Public Television series, Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board. Christina is a best-selling author of thirteen cookbooks and an eminent authority on the impact food choices have on our personal wellness and the health of the planet. With more than 300 episodes of Christina Cooks produced since 1997, Christina's message is clear and still unique: what we choose to eat has a big impact on how we look, feel, age, and move through this challenging world.

FinaMill would like to congratulate Western Michigan University's Richmond Institute for Design + Innovation design students Anastasia Charnesky and Kelsi Schmottlach who won the FinaMill design competition. Their prize is a once-in-a-lifetime trip to China to join Alex Liu on a manufacturing plant educational tour.

Developed over 10 years, FinaMill holds 40 patents, has won several design and innovation awards, and was selected as one of "Oprah's Favorite Things". FinaMill is sold in 30 countries and has been profiled in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Good Housekeeping, and hundreds of local and national media outlets. Find them at FinaMill.com, Amazon, or at hundreds of retailers and select culinary, bridal, and home and housewares e-tailers.

Media contacts: Ellen LaNicca, [email protected] and Jono Waks, [email protected]

