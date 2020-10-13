Award-Winning Florida Developer is Reimagining the Active Adult Resort with its New Renewable Lease Concept

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,000 people are moving to Florida every day. After over seven months in a pandemic, it's clear that the priorities of many Americans, especially active adults, have shifted.

Barrington Group Inc., a Sarasota-based property development company, is reimagining the active adult community concept with its new luxury resort community, The Floridian Club of Sarasota, which offers secure, flexible, long-term leases that cannot be adversely impacted by a housing market correction or an uncertain economy.

Barrington Group's new luxury resort community, the Floridian Club of Sarasota, offers affordable resort living with a comprehensive fitness/wellness component designed for its residents. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, the Floridian Club of Sarasota has secure, flexible renewable leasing options that can't be adversely impacted by an uncertain economy.

Built "by Baby Boomers for Baby Boomers," the Floridian Club of Sarasota underwent five years of extensive research and development before opening in 2019 to define the desires and dislikes of Baby Boomers, and to build a community that fulfills their needs.

"The Floridian Club's renewable lease options encourage our residents to live here long-term or enjoy it as a second home, with social and fitness programs that you simply cannot find at other communities," said Barrington Group President Larry Lieberman.

The Floridian Club of Sarasota emphasizes a dynamic social calendar, curated monthly by a full-time, on-site event planner specifically for the changing preferences of residents. The property's 10,000-square-foot amenity center features various social spaces promoting spontaneity and a community feel amongst its residents.

In addition to a busy social life, The Floridian Club boasts a comprehensive fitness component. In addition to on-site amenities, such as a large 24-hour gym and yoga studio, The Floridian Club also offers health and wellness programs for residents (think healthy cooking classes or tips on how to protect immune systems during flu season) and staff is available to help residents achieve individual fitness goals and smart-living alternatives.

Today, the financial benefits of leasing make sense for active adults seeking longer-term stability, affordable resort living, and a secure and safe investment. With no state income tax or estate tax in Florida and no home resale to negotiate, or the stress of lender approval, leasing is an attractive choice. Residents can use the equity from the sale of a current home to retire on, build their savings or invest.

"We pride ourselves on being responsive to market needs, especially those of Baby Boomers, who we feel have been often neglected in the housing development market," Lieberman said.

Though still in the earlier stages, leasing has been brisk. The Floridian Club of Sarasota has finalized construction on 309 homesites and is in its final phase of leasing. A second Floridian Club is on the horizon, with plans for future Floridian Club properties throughout Florida and other southern states. Lease rates start at $1690/month.

For additional information regarding The Floridian Club of Sarasota, visit www.liveatthefloridian.com.

Media Contact:

Lesley Gamwell

404-309-6915

[email protected]

SOURCE Floridian Club of Sarasota

Related Links

http://www.liveatthefloridian.com

