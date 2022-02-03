Award-Winning Fort Worth Law Firm Named in Top 100 Private Companies in Fort Worth Metroplex

FORTH WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The P. Micheal Schneider Law Firm, P.C., a family law and criminal defense firm , was recently named by the Fort Worth Business Press magazine as one of the Top 100 private companies in the Fort Worth Metroplex. The honorees of the Top 100 list are chosen annually based on nominations, public information and community recommendations.

"It's been a long but rewarding journey," said founding attorney, Micheal Schneider. "I'm humbled by this recognition and am proud of our team for getting us here."

In addition to the firm's Top 100 recognition, several individual attorneys have recently received awards. This includes Fort Worth Magazine naming Alison Porterfield, Melissa Korene Swan, Jessica A. Phillips, Emily Lachance, Callie Dodson, Taryn Horton and Micheal Schneider as Top Attorneys in Fort Worth. Micheal Schneider was also voted Tops in Tarrant in the January 2022 issue of Society Life Magazine and a Texas Super Lawyer by Texas Monthly magazine for the 8th year in a row.

These accolades stem from the firm's strong record of results and reputation in the community. Attorneys at the firm routinely receive referrals from their peers and garner high praise from their clients. Schneider Law Firm currently has 4.6 stars on Facebook , 4.5 on Google and 4.5 on Lawyers.com.

"The key to growing and operating a leading law firm is simple: Hire only the best employees. The fact that we have attracted and retained the top talent in the area is the thing I am most proud of."

With the firm's office expansions into the Arlington/Mansfield and Keller/Alliance communities, clients now have better access to their attorneys without having to drive into downtown Fort Worth. Their downtown office is also just a short walk from the Tarrant County courthouse, making it convenient for clients on trial days.

Schneider Law Firm's family law services include divorce, custody and support issues. In criminal law, the firm addresses matters ranging from domestic violence and DWIs to juvenile crimes and federal crimes.

Schneider Law Firm, P.C., is a client-driven family law and criminal defense firm with offices in Fort Worth, Arlington and the Alliance/Keller community in Texas. They offer free consultations Monday through Friday. Visit www.teamslf.com for more details.

