AWARD-WINNING FULL-SERVICE LAW FIRM MEISTER SEELIG & FEIN PLLC EXPANDS TO THE WEST COAST WITH NEW LOS ANGELES OFFICE

– The Mid-Size Business Firm Absorbs Chassman & Seelig, Adds Santa Monica, Calif. Office to Bolster Growing Hollywood-Centric Crisis Management Practice led by Mitch Schuster –

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Manhattan-based Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC (MSF), an award-winning full-service and mid-sized law firm driven by entrepreneurial energy and focused on delivering results for its clients, announced its expansion to Los Angeles as part of an ongoing nationwide growth program and further strengthening of its bi-coastal Crisis Management practice.

The firm, which has acquired and absorbed LA-based boutique firm Chassman & Seelig, will operate as Meister Seelig & Fein LLP in California. Renowned commercial litigator Mark Chassman will lead the new office in Santa Monica as Managing Partner. Chassman recently joined the firm as a partner in its Commercial Litigation Group after running Chassman & Seelig LLP alongside MSF Managing Partner Mark Seelig for the last 30 years. MSF and Chassman & Seelig previously operated as sister firms and are now unifying into a singular bi-coastal firm.

"Mark Chassman and I have been in the trenches together for more than 30 years on complex matters," said Seelig. "Given each of our experiences across a wide range of clients including entertainment companies, top professional and college athletes, technology startups and entrepreneurs, leading Hollywood talent, real estate concerns, and high-net-worth individuals, we both felt the time was right to fully integrate our operations to further enhance the legal services that MSF provides to west coast clients. I am thrilled to have my friend and trusted partner now anchor our growing presence in Los Angeles."

While a myriad of practice areas will be serviced out of the Santa Monica, Calif. office, it will serve as the center of operations for the firm's rapidly growing Crisis Management practice, headed up by Administrative Partner Mitch Schuster who chairs the firm's Commercial Litigation Group. Schuster, who has consistently been named to The Hollywood Reporter's "Top Troubleshooters" and Variety's "Top Entertainment Dealmakers and Litigators" lists, has worked with high-profile athletes, entertainers, and public figures to navigate complex and often highly publicized personal and professional legal matters for more than two decades.

In recent years, MSF has embarked on an expansion strategy with the goal of adding additional office locations and growing its staff. To date this year, the firm has increased its attorney base more than 20 percent.

About Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC:

Meister Seelig & Fein (MSF) is a mid-size law firm headquartered in New York City. The firm services a diverse range of clients in a variety of areas, including commercial litigation, crisis management, real estate litigation and transactions, corporate and tax-related matters, cross-border disputes, intellectual property, technology, trusts & estates, and employment-related matters. For nearly 30 years, clients have entrusted Meister Seelig & Fein to bring them exceptional quality, dedication, and creative solutions to effectively address legal challenges. MSF's commitment to this mission has resulted in the expansion of its legal practice, now comprising a team of accomplished attorneys and a network of multiple locations across the United States. Meister Seelig & Fein values its well-earned reputation of respect and trust from its dedicated clientele, as well as the legal community. To learn more, please visit msf-law.com or contact us at (212) 655-3500.

