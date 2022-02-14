Award-Winning, Genre-Bending "The Electric Man" on Amazon Now; Theatrically on February 26

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced by Koa Aloha Media, "The Electric Man" has been acquired by Indie Rights Movies for worldwide distribution. It is now available on Amazon and can be seen at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 26 as part of the Golden State Film Festival. It will be available on all major VOD outlets as well as DVD/Blu-Ray soon.

Trace (Jed Rowen) becomes electric. Jace (Tom Sizemore) discusses the fine points of religion.

"The Electric Man" is a genre-bending psychedelic adventure about Trace McNeil, who experiences a 12,000-volt shock and is thrust into a turbulent world where he can no longer distinguish between reality and fantasy. The film carries a science fiction undertone while mixing dramatic and comedic elements into a mashup of philosophical pining, vampirism, a zombie apocalypse, a twisted love story … and bowling.

The movie features an award-winning performance from Tom Sizemore ("Natural Born Killers"), a magnum opus from Vernon Wells ("Commando"), and a comedic turn from Eric Roberts ("The Dark Knight"), while starring Jed Rowen ("Pretty Boy") with an award-winning role of his own, James Di Giacomo ("The Last Son"), and Rachel Riley ("Jurassic City").

Writer/director B. Luciano Barsuglia says, "This was an amazing accomplishment for us. We shot the entire thing during the pandemic and created something which makes me feel incredible pride. I am amazed by the performance of lead actor, Jed Rowen, for approaching this challenging role head on, and I am extremely proud of everyone involved."

The movie has already found acclaim on the independent festival and awards circuit so far garnering wins at the Vegas Movie Awards (Best Director, B. Luciano Barsuglia; Best Supporting Actor, Tom Sizemore; Bes Sci-Fi Feature), the International Motion Picture Awards (Best Director, B. Luciano Barsuglia; Best Actor, Jed Rowen), the IndieEye Film Awards (Best Feature Film), and the Golden Leaf International Film Festival (Best Screenplay).

Official Website: https://theelectricmanmovie.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheElectricManMovie

IMDB Page: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12973010/

Tickets to February 26 Screening (Block K): https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/tickets

