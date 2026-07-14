Award-Winning German Lifestyle Brand AdHoc Relaunches in the U.S. Market

New Global Brand Identity "Love the Way You Live" to Debut at Shoppe Object NYC, with a Refreshed Brand Look and New Product Innovations.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DK Household Brands announces its official U.S. relaunch of AdHoc, the award-winning German lifestyle brand known for its thoughtfully designed kitchen and home essentials since 1995. AdHoc enters this new chapter with the tagline, "Love the Way You Live," and a refreshed brand positioning centered on the meaningful moments at home.

AdHoc's collection of elegantly crafted contemporary kitchen and home essentials will make its U.S. debut at Shoppe Object NYC. Inspired by European architecture, interiors, and contemporary lifestyles, each piece combines precision engineering with timeless design to create products that are as functional as they are beautiful.

This evolution reflects AdHoc's commitment to creating well-designed products that elevate everyday rituals and bring lasting enjoyment to every home. "We believe that beautiful design has the power to transform everyday moments," shared Julia Beck, Global Head of Product & Marketing for AdHoc. "Whether it's your first coffee in the morning or dinner with friends, these are the moments that make a house feel like home."

AdHoc's refreshed appearance will debut at one of the most influential trade shows in the U.S., Shoppe Object, on August 2-4, 2026. Independent retailers, specialty buyers, media and designers will experience an exclusive first look at the latest innovations from Europe's leading premium kitchen and living brands.

"U.S. consumers are increasingly seeking products that go beyond utility," shared Yolanda Vilchez, Head of Marketing, DK Household Brands, USA. "They look for things that reflect and elevate their unique personal style and deliver lasting quality." AdHoc aims to offer U.S. retailers a different collection of German design, and intelligent functionality. Vilchez continues, "We are thrilled to introduce this remarkable brand to the U.S. market and believe Shoppe Object is the perfect stage to begin its next chapter."

At Shoppe Object, visitors will discover a curated assortment that demonstrates AdHoc's distinctive approach to design. Featured innovations include

Pulse, a sleek insulated travel mug collection designed for modern life on the move.

i.Mill Duo, the brand's rechargeable electric double mill with intelligent automatic activation for effortless seasoning.

AromaPour, an elegantly engineered oil and vinegar dispenser that delivers precise, drip-free pouring while preserving freshness.

From iconic salt and pepper mills and elegantly crafted tea and coffee accessories to wine tools and contemporary kitchen essentials, the collection is inspired by European architecture, interiors and contemporary lifestyles, combining precision engineering with timeless aesthetics to create products that are as functional as they are beautiful.

"AdHoc products always begin with a simple question: How can we make this everyday experience more enjoyable?" shared Roland Kreiter, Senior Designer at AdHoc. Kreiter further emphasized the brand's philosophy, "We don't design for decoration alone. We design to solve problems elegantly, create intuitive experiences and bring lasting beauty into people's homes."

AdHoc has spent more than 30 years creating products that combine expressive design, intelligent functionality, and uncompromising quality. Today, the brand is available in more than 30 countries and has received more than 50 prestigious industry accolades, including the Red Dot Design Award, German Design Award, iF Design Award, and more.

The U.S. relaunch represents an important milestone in AdHoc's global expansion and reflects DK Household Brands' commitment to bringing premium European design to North America.

For more information, visit us.adhoc.com

About AdHoc

Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 1995, AdHoc is an award-winning lifestyle brand creating premium kitchen and home accessories inspired by contemporary European living. Designed and engineered in Germany by its dedicated in-house design team, AdHoc products combine expressive design, intelligent functionality and exceptional craftsmanship to create objects that are as beautiful as they are useful.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Carly Mehl

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SOURCE DK Household Brands