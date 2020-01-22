Award-Winning Grooming Brand Bevel Introduces Suite of New Hair, Skin, and Body Care Products for Black Men

Led by Founder and CEO Tristan Walker , Bevel is revolutionizing the standard of male self-care with the most trusted grooming solutions for "him." Walker says, "starting next month, you'll see Bevel nationwide, distributed across a number of great retail partners excited about the brand. While our full line-up will continue to be carried at Target and getbevel.com, we'll also have select items on shelf at CVS and Sally Beauty." Intimately familiar with the lack of representation within the beauty industry, Walker launched Bevel to create the products and tools that he and his community deserved. For him, that meant products specifically designed and tailored for textured hair and melanin-enriched skin. Founded in 2013, the company began with a focus on shaving: precise cuts, trims, and lineups without the skin irritation. Now, the brand expands further into hair, skin, and launches into body care with the same careful consideration of its core consumer's needs.

Introducing Bevel Body and expanding deeper into Bevel Skin and Hair. Created on the tenets of nourishment, protection, and efficacy, these nine new products are formulated to cleanse and nourish textured hair, as well as prep and protect the skin from head-to-toe. The new additions to the existing Bevel Skin and Shave line include:

Bevel Aluminum-Free Deodorant ($9.95; Net Weight 2.5oz)

Achieve 48-hour odor protection that penetrates curly and coarse underarm hair to combat and prevent malodor at the source. This residue-free formula will leave you feeling and smelling your best all day.

Bevel Moisturizing Shampoo ($9.95; 12oz)

A moisturizing sulfate-free shampoo that gently cleanses thick and textured hair without stripping it of its natural oils or altering the hair's natural pattern. A perfect prep-step before heading to the barbershop.

Bevel Moisturizing Conditioner ($9.95; 12oz)

The best cuts come after the conditioner. This sulfate-free formula moisturizes, conditions, and detangles your hair so your lineups and styles are always fresh and clean.

Bevel Beard Softener ($9.95; 4oz)

Soften the roughest of hair, reduce breakage, and gently detangle with this nourishing, wash off, sulfate and silicone-free beard softener.

Bevel Beard Oil ($14.95; 1oz)

Nourish and hydrate your beard with our long-lasting Beard Oil that reduces frizz and seals in moisture thanks to our lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Bevel Face Serum ($14.95; 1oz)

Skin care should be simple. Our oil-free, dermatologist-tested hydrating serum helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. All you need is a few drops.

Bevel Exfoliating Body Wash ($9.95; 16oz)

Formulated with Charcoal and Argan Oil to deeply nourish and exfoliate, this body wash is safe for even the most sensitive skin. Available in three signature scents – Dark Cassis, Black Bergamot, and Supreme Oak.

Bevel Body Lotion ($9.95; 16oz)

This all-day moisturizing body lotion is infused with Shea Butter and Argan Oil to lock in moisture and soften skin with each use. No more reapplying between showers. Over time, with continued use, the skin's natural moisture barrier and ability to hold moisture will be improved.

Bevel Natural Bar Soap ($5.95; 5oz)

Skip the detergents and artificial ingredients – this dermatologist-tested natural bar soap is infused with Shea Butter and Cocoa Butter for a non-drying experience that deeply exfoliates, cleanses, and leaves the skin feeling moisturized after your shower.

Bevel is committed to solving the unique health and beauty problems for men of color with solution-based products that work. For more information or to get Bevel today, please visit: www.getbevel.com.

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, and services designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.

