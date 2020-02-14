Award-Winning Grooming Brand Bevel to Fund College Access Initiatives for Chicago's Renowned Urban Prep Academies

Announced at an Urban Prep campus during the lead-up to All-Star weekend, students were treated to a panel discussion about the path to success featuring actor/singer Jacob Latimore (Showtime's The Chi), NBA player Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) , and Radio Personality Kendra G. (WGCI-FM ).

The partnership resonates on a personal level for Bevel Founder and CEO Tristan Walker. Raised by a single mother in Queens, NY, Walker knows firsthand how having access to a great education can set Black boys on the path to becoming successful Black men.

"[My Mother] did everything she could to ensure that I was set up for success and had the education that I needed. Through education, I got to see how the other half lived. It completely changed my life. I got to see what success could look like…and it completely changed my worldview."

Intimately familiar with the lack of representation within the beauty industry, Walker launched Bevel to create the products and tools that were specifically designed and tailored for textured hair and melanin-enriched skin. Founded in 2013, the company began with a focus on shaving: precise cuts, trims, and lineups without the skin irritation. The brand has since expanded into hair, skin and body, providing head to toe grooming solutions for black men.

About Walker & Company Brands

Walker & Company Brands, recently acquired by Procter & Gamble, is a family of brands designing health and beauty solutions for people of color. Our vision is to build the world's most consumer-centric health and beauty products company, inspiring unprecedented customer loyalty. Walker & Company launched with the introduction of its first brand, Bevel, in 2013. Bevel provides grooming products for black men, including a full Skin Care regimen, a Shave System, and the Bevel Trimmer, designed to help reduce skin irritation and razor bumps. FORM, the first women's prestige hair care collection to celebrate beauty in all its forms, is now available for order at formbeauty.com. To learn more about Walker & Company Brands, visit www.walkerandcompany.com.

About Urban Prep Academies

Urban Prep Academies, founded by Tim King and a group of African-American education, business and civic leaders, operates the country's first network of charter public high schools for boys. Since its first graduating class in 2010, 100% of Urban Prep's graduates—all African American males, mostly from low-income families—have been admitted to college. Urban Prep's three schools in Chicago's Englewood, Near West and Bronzeville communities, as well as Urban Prep's unique Alumni and Fellows Programs, have provided more than 2,500 students with the tools they need to succeed in college and life. To learn more about Urban Prep, visit www.urbanprep.org.

