Award-Winning Home Design Maven Celebrates Emerald Anniversary; Hosts Open House Event at Brand New Offices in North Carolina's Triangle Area - Just Jill! Interiors

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Jill! Interiors happily announced the celebration of their Emerald Anniversary by inviting folks to stop by for an open house event on October 1, 2022. For more than 20 years now, Jill and her crew have been delivering home interior décor makeovers that design experts notice and clients love. Along the way, Just Jill! Interiors has also secured a few awards, including Best of Houzz Service and Best of Houzz Design for three years running (2020-22), Top 3 Interior Designers in Durham, and more.

"I think your house should be lovely, stunning and gorgeous when people come over and also be easy to live in. I don't believe those two things are mutually exclusive," said Jill Metzler-Wiese, Owner and Head Creative. "I believe the most important thing about your home is that it should reflect the style of the people who live there. I get asked all the time, 'so what's your style?' and my answer is always the same: 'who cares? Who cares what I like? I don't live there. I decorate my own house in my style. Your house should look like you and not me.' I love watching people walk into a room that I finished for the first time. Giving someone a space that looks and works for them is just the greatest feeling in the world and I'm so humbled and grateful that I've been allowed to do just that for so long."

Just Some Open House Details

When: October 1 @ 2 pm ET

@ Where: 5316 Highgate Drive, Suites #121 and #122, South Durham N.C.

5316 Highgate Drive, Suites #121 and #122, South Durham N.C. Who: Jill and her merry gang of design experts.

Jill and her merry gang of design experts. Why: Just a meet and greet to see what we're up to!

Just Some Rave Reviews

"Jill is an absolute gem to work with! She has helped me envision how I can make our house into the home I want! I can give her pictures from a catalog, magazine, or just babble about what I want, and somehow, she brings it all together! The two rooms we have tackled together have turned out great and I couldn't be happier...and soon we will be starting a third room! Jill is just amazing!" –J.B., Durham

"Jill was great at helping us to envision the potential that could be unlocked in each room she touched. Her ideas were both stylish and functional. She also took out all of the hassle of dealing with individual contractors and vendors and coordinated their work with our schedule. The rooms actually seem to be brand new and more usable and we enjoy each and every minute in them." –L.S., Fuquay-Varina

Just a Bit More About Our Business

Our philosophy is simple: Your home should be comfortable and easy to live in, but also dazzling when folks drop in. We spend a great deal of time getting to know our clients, their styles and needs, before we ever pick up a design pencil. Our services range from a consultation where you get to pick Jill's amazing brain about color and furniture placement, all the way to remodeling a kitchen or bathroom. We have access to everything you need or we can work with what you already have. And you always have options. We can do it all at once, or we can do it in stages. The choice is yours. Learn more at: www.JustJillInteriors.com.

