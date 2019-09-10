Award-Winning Hoplark HopTea Arrives on Whole Foods Shelves Nationwide This Month

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoplark HopTea announced today its expansion into Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. HopTea is the first sparkling tea brewed with hops to create a similar flavor profile to a common IPA -- without any alcohol.

"HopTea is one of the most unique beverages we've tasted," says George Daines, Global Beverage Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "The product falls right into many of the current beverage trends we are seeing around no sugar, zero calories, and hop infusions. We are thrilled to partner with HopTea to bring this innovative and delicious product to our Whole Foods Market customers across the nation."

HopTea's four flavors are made with a unique blend of organic tea leaves and Pacific Northwest-grown hops - resulting in a simple, premium product. HopTea is now available for sale in select Whole Foods Market stores throughout the US, online through the Hoplark website and in their open-to-the-public brewery and taproom in Boulder, CO.

"After years of trial and error and hundreds of permutations, we've created a product that is challenging people's palates and filling a void for consumers looking for a handcrafted, complex beverage, " says Eberhardt. "It has been so rewarding to watch our customers fall in love with HopTea." From humble beginnings, launching on the Denver farmer's market circuit in May of 2018, HopTea is an unexpected divergence from the norm, not quite fitting into one beverage category. It stands on its own, encouraging customers to do the same.

ABOUT HOPLARK HOPTEA

Hoplark HopTea combines the flavor of a high-quality cup of tea with the distinct aroma and flavor of Pacific Northwest-grown hops. Created by founders Andrew Markley and Dean Eberhardt, HopTea is handcrafted, bottled and shipped from the Hoplark HopTea Brewery in Boulder, Colorado. The unique sparkling hopped tea is made with simple, real ingredients resulting in a product with exceptional quality that is gluten-free and void of additives. Each of the four distinct flavors (with one rotating, limited flavor) offer a low sugar, zero calorie substitute to a traditional high-calorie brew. HopTea is available online or in your local Whole Foods store. To learn more please visit, www.hoptea.com .

