Award-Winning Host Kelly Ripa Becomes Persona™ Nutrition’s Celebrity Brand Ambassador

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the Persona family as a celebrity ambassador who will help amplify our mission to help people live healthier lives," says Jason Brown, CEO of Persona Nutrition. "We are extremely impressed with Kelly's determination to prioritize her own health and wellness while succeeding as a mother, wife and entertainer. We are confident she can inspire others to look at their own daily nutrition needs and educate them about the power of a personalized vitamin program to support overall wellness."

A household name for nearly two decades, Ripa has hosted the award-winning "Live" franchise for more than 18 years and has established "Live" as a major destination for entertainers, politicians, athletes and other cultural icons. In May 2019, Ripa was honored with her sixth Daytime Entertainment Emmy® Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host on behalf of "Live." Her contributions as host of "Live" have helped garner the show 15 Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, with a win in the category in 2012. In addition, Ripa has received multiple People's Choice nominations for Favorite Talk Show Host.

"I try my hardest to maintain a healthy lifestyle—as many of us do—but you can't always stay on top of everything. Persona's custom recommendations and access to nutritionists are what make this collaboration a natural fit for me," says, Ripa. "I never realized all of the different ways vitamins and daily supplements could support my health goals. For example, as a working mom, rest can be hard to come by—and Persona has given me the gift of sleep."

Widely recognized for providing safe, accurate and easy ways to support health, Persona attracted the attention of Nestlé Health Science in 2019 as they recognized the importance of personalized nutrition as a key part of the future of wellness. Persona believes nutrition should be easy and accessible to everyone; whether you are an existing supplement enthusiast or just realizing your unwillingness to eat several servings of fruits and vegetables every single day is finally affecting your health.

How Persona Works

Consumers take a free online assessment to create their own unique pack of vitamins and dietary supplements that are delivered in individual tear-off packages to their door every 28 days. Persona's online assessment factors individual needs, including age, gender, dietary preferences, stress levels, sleep patterns, fitness levels, as well as many other lifestyle factors to deliver a recommendation as unique as each consumer.

To meet the requirements for many individuals, the Persona assessment includes questions about medication use to help consumers avoid drug nutrient interactions. Persona reviews more than 2,000 prescription medications for potential interactions before providing a personalized vitamin recommendation. The recommendation offers over 5 trillion possible combinations of the highest-quality vitamins and dietary supplements from the purest ingredients available.

Throughout the campaign, Ripa will make appearances in various marketing and public relations activities to showcase Persona's commitment to providing education on science-based nutritional recommendations. She will create rich content for the brand, particularly in the social media space, where fans can engage with Ripa and learn how she maintains a healthy lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram at @KellyRipa and follow along through @PersonaNutrition by using the hashtag #PersonaPack.

For more information about Persona's vitamin packs or to get started with a free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 60 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

