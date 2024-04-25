Award-Winning imPRESS Manicure Debuts New Matching Manicure & Pedicure Collection

imPRESS has spent over a decade perfecting gel press-on nails into an instant and effortless DIY mani and pedi. Slim and comfortable, imPRESS looks and feels like your own nails thanks to imPRESS' High Tech PureFit Technology for an at-home or on-the-go mani or pedi that is quick, foolproof and hassle-free. Just in time for National Mani Pedi Day on April 25th, the matching Mani & Pedi Collection helps consumers celebrate with flawless summer styles that are guaranteed to elevate your look.

The easiest, no-glue manicure and pedicure with patented dual-layer Super Hold Adhesive allows your nails to stay put and perfect for up to 7 days. No chipping, no smudging, and no dry time means these nails are ready-to-wear in minutes and are the perfect finishing touch to match any summer outfit. Each mani kit contains 30 perfectly manicured press-on nails and each pedi kit contains 24 nails with prep pad, mini nail file, and cuticle stick. Safe on natural nails, with easy, mess-free removal.

"The industry has long been waiting for a comprehensive mani-pedi press on line that blends ease of use, performance, vivid color and on-trend styles. There's no better brand to do so than the industry leader, and imPRESS has not disappointed. The Matching Manicure and Pedicure line makes a synchronized statement, helping you express yourself and find your best look every day," says Gina Edwards, Brand Ambassador & Celebrity Manicurist.

imPRESS Matching Manicure & Pedicure collection is available for $7.99-$9.49 online at imPRESSbeauty.com and in mass retailers nationwide. Follow us on Instagram @imPRESSbeauty #imPRESSmanicure #imPRESSpedicure

imPRESS offers high-quality, NO GLUE DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes for effortless and immediate style transformation. Revolutionizing the beauty industry with our innovative Press-On & Go technology, we deliver fast, salon-worthy beauty for everyone. Visit www.impressbeauty.com for more information.

