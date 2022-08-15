Award-winning Independent Filmmaker, Darlene Lieblich Tipton, Calls Upon Famous Boy Scouts to Help Sexually Abused Scouts

Abused Scouts Face Further Abuse Due to Statutes of Limitations on Sex Abuse

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ON MY HONOR – Individually those three words have no power. However, when used as the first three words of the Boy Scout Oath they become the bedrock on which all Scouts build the own personal character and integrity which ensures that each Scout will always do the right thing.

Award-winning independent filmmaker, Darlene Lieblich Tipton, is relying on this code of conduct in her effort to have all state statutes of limitations on sex abuse be repealed or modified to allow sexually abused Boy Scouts to receive justice under the Boy Scouts of America's (BSA) Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Over the 111 years that the Boy Scouts has operated it has been estimated that between 100,000 and 240,000 sexually abused Boy Scouts have died prior to the BSA bankruptcy, taking their guilt and shame to their graves after suffering in silence their entire lives. A memorial song, in several languages, is available to download for Free.

Over 82,000 child sex abuse claims have been filed against the BSA. The majority of states have statutes of limitations on sex abuse crimes. These reprehensible statutes protect predators, perverts, and pedophiles, but not their innocent victims.

Two new documentaries detail the sexual abuse endured by young Scouts. The Hulu documentary "Leave No Trace" was produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and "SCOUTS" was produced by Peter Spirer, Dylan Edward Allen, and Richard Spero.

The BSA announced that they will settle all sex abuse claims from their current $2.8 billion settlement fund and bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein has tentatively approved this action after some changes are made.

However, the BSA has taken the position that they will pay only a small token payment IF the Scout was abused in a state that has a statute of limitations on sex abuse. The token payment is $3,500 of which the abused Scout will receive only $2,100 after attorney's fees.

The repeal of all statute of limitations is the right thing to do for abused Scouts. Some states, such as Louisiana, have passed a "Look Back" open window to allow filing for past sex abuse. Repealing or opening a "Look Back" window will also help hundreds of thousands of women, men, boys, and girls who were also sexually abused but were denied justice due to their state's statutes of limitations.

Darlene Tipton is asking that all sexually abused Boy Scouts and their supporters, along with famous Boy Scouts such as Steven Spielberg, Harrison Ford, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Beau Willimon, Jack Black, Zack Galifianakis, John Tesh, George Clooney, Michael Moore, John Lithgow, Tom Selleck, Jay Leno, Jimmy Buffett, Michael Jordan, Presidents Bush, Clinton, and Obama, Caitlin Jenner, Chris Pratt, Dan Reynolds, David Beckham, David Lynch, Derek Hough, George Strait, Joe Theismann, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Heder, Mark Spitz, Mike Rowe, Paul McCartney, Rex Tillerson, Richard Gere, and Rob Corddry use their social media presence to call for the signing of a national petition to repeal or modify the current state statutes of limitations on sex abuse.

It is time for ALL Statutes of Limitations on sex abuse across America be repealed or allow a "Look Back" open window!

