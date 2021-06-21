Award-Winning Information Technology Firm Opens Office in Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OCS IT, a nationwide, globally recognized, award-winning Information Security and Technology services company, has opened an office in Cape Coral, FL. The new location allows OCS IT to expand its operations and establish a substantial local presence in SW Florida focused on bringing expertise to local businesses, individuals, and healthcare practices.

For the past thirteen years, OCS IT has provided consistent, customer-oriented IT managed services to clients nationwide, including over sixty medical offices throughout Florida. OCS IT's ability to implement, protect, diagnose, resolve, and maintain IT infrastructure that aligns with each individual business is the "secret sauce" to their continued success.

"The decision to expand our presence into Florida was a logical next step in our business growth strategy. Florida has a great economy and a business-friendly environment. The OCS IT team can quickly resolve complex technical challenges while providing superior customer service. I believe combining these two facts is a winning combination that will allow OCS IT to establish new relationships within the local business community," said Joe Goldstein, President and Founder of OCS IT.

The OCS IT team has assisted clients nationwide to operate securely, regardless of where they are located. They can seamlessly deploy and integrate their management tools into an existing environment, enabling them to quickly resolve issues and answer questions either in person or remotely.

"We look forward to meeting and integrating with business leaders and healthcare practices in SW Florida to address any of their technology issues," says Goldstein. "We also work with individuals as part of our DEFEND-IT program to provide personal wealth protection and security from cyber-criminals."

More About Optimized Computer Solutions.

OCS IT helps small and medium-sized businesses, healthcare organizations, and individuals protect their information, assets, and finances. The OCS IT management team has over 30 years of diverse IT experience, including CIO, Information Security Management, HIPAA, engineering, infrastructure, and business continuity. As part of the OCS IT core mission, we work hard every day to become more than another IT vendor. With our robust experience and proven strategies, we share our client's interests and aim to become an integral part of their team. Visit https://www.ocsit.com/ to learn more about the company.

