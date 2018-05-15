Award-Winning I.T. Executive Launches New Information Technology Management Consulting Firm

TUCSON, Ariz., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Profitabil-IT is a newly launched management consulting firm that helps mid-sized organizations across the United States get the business results they need from information technology by identifying opportunities to improve operations, manage risks, or reduce costs.

Image of Thomas S. Wolfe, Managing Principal of Profitabil-IT

The firm was founded by Thomas Sebastian Wolfe, a seasoned information technology industry veteran with two decades of experience, a Master's Degree in Information Security & Assurance, and a Master of Business Administration in IT Management. Mr. Wolfe was a past recipient of the Tucson Business Edge 40 under 40 award and was a principal in information technology services firm Genger & Associates (prior to its acquisition by Silverado Technologies) which itself was a past recipient of the Inside Tucson Business Best Small Business award, and an Honoree in the Better Business Bureau Ethics Awards.

Mr. Wolfe most recently served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Easterseals Blake Foundation, a mid-sized Arizona medical nonprofit with ten office locations and approximately thirty group home / outpatient facilities, where he led a transformation of the agency's information technology and cost profile, which resulted in the organization being recognized by CIO.com (formerly CIO Magazine) with the prestigious CIO 100 award for technology innovation and business value creation.

Over the course of his career Mr. Wolfe has otherwise served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, as the Director of North America for a global investment bank focused in capital markets, and as a consultant, contractor, or employee at a number of Fortune 50 or Fortune 500 organizations.

Organizations seeking to optimize information technology business results and cost will have the advantage of working with a top expert in the field. Profitabil-IT promotes an affordable but comprehensive assessment that evaluates an organization's current information technology practices, how well those are delivering results, and how efficient they are from a cost standpoint, with an eye on improving business results, reducing risk, and lowering costs.

Mr. Wolfe explains, "Unlike the many organizations which provide outsourced or managed IT services, my firm is different – we're not selling solutions or looking to replace your staff or existing managed services provider. We're focused on advice, on strategy, on enablement – ways to optimize what you do, whatever it is, so you're getting maximum results at the lowest possible cost."

Other key services within the information technology advisory, security, and risk management practice include:

Interim and fractional CIO or CISO services, where Wolfe joins the organization as a part-time consultant resource so that it might benefit from his expertise in a cost-efficient manner, or during a transition, and;

Security compliance risk assessments, where Wolfe reviews the administrative, technical, and physical security controls that contribute to effective information security and HIPAA, FERPA, PCI-DSS regulatory compliance, and recommends ways to improve them.

A free consultation can be scheduled care of the firm's website www.profitabil-it.com or by calling (520) 777-1794.

Additional information on Thomas S. Wolfe, including achievements and certifications, can be found care of his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomassebastianwolfe.

