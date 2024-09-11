Award-Winning Jewish Studio Unveils 2024 Slate of Projects Backed by Spielberg Foundation

New round of funding support for media projects builds on the success of the Oscar-shortlisted dark comedy The Anne Frank Gift Shop , Emmy-nominated MAX comedy special Just For Us , video short collaboration with Paramount This is What Jewish Looks Like , and documentaries about a renegade Rabbi and anti-racist punk rockers .

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reboot Studios , which empowers artists, storytellers and innovators to transform society with diverse, inspirational and provocative new Jewish content, announced the recipients of its 2024 Creator Fund, providing financing support for four cross-platform Jewish media productions. Launched in 2022, Reboot Studios' investments in new Jewish projects have now surpassed half a million dollars.

"Reboot Studios is proud to support this year's Creator Fund recipients, who are expanding the Jewish narrative by bringing to light underrepresented stories from across the diaspora," said Reboot Studios Managing Director Noam Dromi. "From the Sephardic experience in Sangre Sucio to the cultural celebration of Erev Yalda, confronting modern antisemitism in How To Rule The World, and redefining Jewish life through AlefBet Audio, these projects reflect our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive understanding of Jewish identity."

Reboot Studios is the production arm of the acclaimed Jewish arts and culture nonprofit Reboot . Founded by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw's Righteous Persons Foundation and the Andrea and Charles Bronfman Philanthropies, Reboot has spent over 20 years building a network of world-class creatives and leaders.

The announcement comes as Reboot Studios was recognized by the Television Academy as a leading authority on Jewish representation in its Expert Index for Storytellers .

Recipients of the Reboot Studios 2024 Creator Fund:

Sangre Sucio/Tainted Blood from writer/director Jeremy Xido and producer Noam Dromi, is a Ladino language cowboy movie featuring a family of Crypto-Jews on the borderlands between Coahuila, Mexico, and south Texas at the end of the American Civil War.

Erev Yalda from entrepreneur Rachel Sumekh and food writer Tannaz Sassooni is an original Iranian-Jewish take on Yalda, the ancient Persian celebration marking the winter solstice by staying up late into the night, reciting poetry, eating traditional foods, and being in community.

How To Rule The World from British filmmaker Tim Samuels, is a provocative theatrical documentary confronting the deep-seated roots and alarming resurgence of antisemitism.

AlefBet Audio from Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, co-founder and senior spiritual leader of Lab/Shul, is a podcast series that offers the basic building blocks of post-patriarchal Jewish life for the 21st century.

See the full list of Reboot Studio Projects here .

Reboot Studios funds and develops Jewish content across television, film, stage, podcasts, music and publishing. Reboot Studios' advisory board comprises distinguished entertainment industry leaders and creators who shepherd and guide the projects.

Reboot's programming is funded in part by the generous support of Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg's Righteous Persons Foundation, Jim Joseph Foundation, Schusterman Family Philanthropies, William Davidson Foundation, Joyce and Irving Goldman Family Foundation, Jane and Daniel Och, Howard & Geraldine Polinger Foundation and CANVAS.

SOURCE Reboot