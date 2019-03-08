Award-Winning Journalist & Best-Selling Author Paula Froelich returns to Newsweek in Senior Editorial Role

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek's Chief Strategy Officer Dayan Candappa today announced that celebrated journalist and New York Times bestseller list author Paula Froelich has joined the editorial team. Taking on two complimentary roles—Editor of Travel & Lifestyle and Managing Editor of Branded & Native Content—Froelich will oversee the culture coverage for the site, focusing on travel and lifestyle news and trends, as well managing a team to produce high-quality branded content, much of it within native formats. She previously worked at Newsweek as a Senior Writer in 2014.

Froelich is probably most well-known for her 10 years serving as Deputy Editor for Page Six, New York Post's famed gossip column. Following that stint, Paula was brought on as Editor-in-Chief, Yahoo Travel to relaunch the company's travel site. Under Paula's vision and leadership, the travel section developed from a landing page with a booking engine into a must-read destination for anyone interested in being inspired, entertained, and motivated to engage the world. In four short months, Yahoo Travel became the largest travel content portal in the world, winning awards and consistently ranked #1 in the travel category. During her tenure at Yahoo Travel, Paula also oversaw video strategy and launched several shows, including her video series, "A Broad Abroad," the first female-hosted, travel adventure series of its kind, which averaged over one million views per week.

She has also written for major publications such as the Daily Beast, Playboy, the New York Observer, among others. Her 2009 novel "Mercury in Retrograde," was a New York Times bestseller.

Froelich received a BA in Political Science from Emory University.

