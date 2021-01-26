Award-winning Journalist and Marketing Executive Dwann K. Holmes, Offers a No Holds Barred Demystification of Marketplace Ministry in Her New Book Titled "The Global Call To Marketplace Ministry"

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Global Call To Marketplace Ministry" is the latest project from Dwann K. Holmes as the emmy-nominated producer and founder of the Global Institute Of Church & Marketplace Prophets takes readers on an explorative journey regarding ministry outside the walls of the church. The author aims to teach the concept of Marketplace Ministry to give a better understanding to Christians and help them achieve success in their respective fields.

"I've come to find out, there's a high likelihood, that maybe just maybe God doesn't want you to be a preacher. Maybe he wants to bless you in the marketplace, where you can impact more souls for him, doing what you're passionate about," said Dwann Holmes.

Christians across the globe seem to have found it a bit difficult to live the fullness of their fate outside the church. While there has been an increasing popularity of "marketplace ministry," tons of believers are still unaware of what it truly means. Consequently, Dwann K. Holmes is looking to set the records straight in her new book, "The Global Call To Marketplace Ministry."

The book is particularly suited for female Christians across all walks of life, including small business owners, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs, preparing them for answering the global call to marketplace ministry.

"The Global Call To Marketplace Ministry" is currently available on Amazon and has continued to garner reviews from different leaders across the globe. "I pre-ordered the book and also downloaded the audiobook because Apostle Holmes was the moderator. I knew this book would provide me with such confirmation of my ministry and purpose on the Earth. I am so grateful that God connected me to this awesome resource. I am excited about what is coming AFTER this," said V Sherron Carrion.

The Global Call To Marketplace Ministry is available in paperback, audio, and audio formats across different platforms.

About Dwann K. Holmes

Dwann K. Holmes is known as a Media Mentor to many. She is an author and marketing executive called to leverage leaders into new levels of Kingdom Manifestation. As the founder of The Global Institute of Church and Marketplace Prophets, Dwann is a Prophetic Authority to the Nations called to set-order and build systems of accountability for God's Kingdom mouthpieces across the world. She is also the Lead Pastor of Global Prophetic Life Training and Worship Embassy, where she combines her over 20 years of media background with ministerial insight to show God's 5-fold ministry leaders and Pastors how to easily evangelize on and offline.

