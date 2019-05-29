Award-winning Journalist Benny Bonsu to Lead GiveMeSport's New Women's Sport Division

Growing demand for women's sport expertise and content prompting the new appointment

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GiveMeSport (GMS), a division of Bragg Gaming (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), announced the appointment of Benny Bonsu as their new Head of Women's Sport. Bonsu will be tasked with building GiveMeSport Women, a global editorial brand dedicated to coverage of women's sport.

An award-winning sport broadcaster and journalist, Bonsu has held prior roles at the London 2012 Olympics, the National Basketball Association (NBA), BBC World Service, Sky Sports, MTG Africa, BT Sport and Matchroom Sport. Bonsu also previously co-hosted the premier league show "Guinness Raise Your Game", and produced some of the biggest television shows across Africa including "The One Show," "This Morning," "Boys Boys," "Sports Xtra," "Football 360," "A Day In The Life," and ViaSat 1 News." As a writer for True Africa magazine, Bonsu focused on profiling African athletes in the Premier League, NBA and NFL.

Bonsu is an advocate for professional and youth development in sport, and founded the Girls in Sports Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing opportunities for women and girls to access sport. She is also on the board of directors for Basketball England – the governing body of basketball in the UK, and was recently announced as a committee member of the Sport Journalists Association.

In her new role as Head of Women's Sport at GiveMeSport, Bonsu will lead the development and creation of women's sport coverage for the global sport media publisher. GMS provides global sports news, including exclusive player and manager interviews, breaking news and stats, and photos and videos of trending sports topics. The new content will be fully integrated into the main site, alongside new, standalone social channels.

"We're delighted to have Benny on board," said Rick Waterlow, Managing Director of GiveMeSport. "Our fans world-wide are passionate about a range of women's sports, and under Benny's leadership, GMS is not only significantly expanding our content, but is becoming the global home for all women's sport content, including original editorial, video, social content, podcasts and episodic series.

"We're in the midst of a complete restructure of GMS," continued Waterlow. "Over the past months, we've focused on enhancing and broadening our content, resulting in significant increases in our key metrics; including a 23 per cent increase in Facebook uniques year to date and 124 per cent jump in video. Adding the Women's Sport focus, and a leader of Benny's caliber, is another critical step in realizing our vision of becoming the global leader in sport news."

"Forty per cent of all athletes are women, yet only seven per cent of sports coverage is dedicated to them," noted Bonsu. "We're going to change that. GMS Women is a platform where we champion female athletes and inspire women and girls who want to be like their heroes through content that is original, honest and unapologetically bold. Aspiring female athletes need to see that."

About GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's portfolio includes ORYX Gaming, an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

